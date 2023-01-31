Sunstone Winery Brings In Top Talent For New Opera Series VOICES & VINES

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and love is in the air! Experience an evening of romance to remember.

This special event begins with a welcome reception of wine and hors d'oeuvres in our barrel room, followed by a timeless romantic performance in the wine cave. After the show, indulge in a gourmet candlelit dinner with specially curated wine pairings, and a buffet of desserts

Whether treating your Valentine, sharing the experience with a loved one, or flying solo for an evening of self-love, Sunstone promises you an unforgettable evening of a lifetime

Sunstone has announced that world-renowned classical performers Danielle Marcelle Bond, Jamie Chamberlin & Nathan Granner are returning for this romantic performance, accompanied by pianist Milena Gligic.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate your love amidst breathtaking wine caves.

Tasting Room Hours: Open 7 Days a Week, 11AM - 5PM Last Seating and Gates Close at 4PM (805) 688-9463 ———— Our address is: Sunstone Winery 125 Refugio Road Santa Ynez, CA 93460

