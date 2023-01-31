Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sunstone Winery Brings In Top Talent For New Opera Series VOICES & VINES

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and love is in the air! Experience an evening of romance to remember.

Jan. 31, 2023  

This special event begins with a welcome reception of wine and hors d'oeuvres in our barrel room, followed by a timeless romantic performance in the wine cave. After the show, indulge in a gourmet candlelit dinner with specially curated wine pairings, and a buffet of desserts

Whether treating your Valentine, sharing the experience with a loved one, or flying solo for an evening of self-love, Sunstone promises you an unforgettable evening of a lifetime

Sunstone has announced that world-renowned classical performers Danielle Marcelle Bond, Jamie Chamberlin & Nathan Granner are returning for this romantic performance, accompanied by pianist Milena Gligic.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate your love amidst breathtaking wine caves.

Danielle Marcelle Bond, Jamie Chamberlin & Nathan Granner are returning to Sunstone for this romantic performance, accompanied by pianist Milena Gligic Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate your love amidst our breathtaking wine caves Reserve your tickets early, as this event will likely sell out!
Buy Tickets




Atlanta Opera Closes 22-23 Season With DAS RHEINGOLD, April 29-May 7 Photo
Atlanta Opera Closes 22-23 Season With DAS RHEINGOLD, April 29-May 7
The Atlanta Opera – “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire) – closes its mainstage 2022-23 season with a milestone event: General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun's new production of Das Rheingold, the company's first production of any opera from Wagner's monumental Ring cycle (April 29–May 7).
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Day versus night, white versus black, men versus women, civilization versus nature - The Magic Fluteseems pervaded by a clear order of values. However, the fact that the most-performed opera is much more complex and sometimes more enigmatic than it first appears has led to very different interpretations.
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital Scheduled For Tomorrow Photo
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital Scheduled For Tomorrow
Carnegie Hall has announced that, due to illness, tenor Juan Diego Flórez must regrettably cancel his recital scheduled for tomorrow—Sunday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m.—in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. This concert will be rescheduled as part of a future Carnegie Hall season.
Lyric Opera of Kansas Citys Deborah Sandler Kemper Named Among 2022 Top Professionals of t Photo
Lyric Opera of Kansas City's Deborah Sandler Kemper Named Among 2022 Top Professionals of the Year
Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper has been awarded one of the 2022 Top Professionals of the Year by Musical America Worldwide.

