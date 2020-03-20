St. Petersburg Opera Announces Postponements

Read a message from Mark Sforzini, Executive and Artistic Director of St Petersburg Opera:

Dear Friends of St. Petersburg Opera:

We are living in unprecedented times as the citizens of the world valiantly face a global pandemic. I believe that planning the future requires fluidity of thought and patience at this moment.

Some things are certain, and other decisions require ongoing monitoring of current affairs. I would like to update you on St. Petersburg Opera events, and share some important ideas with you as we move forward cautiously. SPO wants to be here for you and our community through this crisis and beyond.

FIRST, UPCOMING EVENTS

Creative Collaborations (Originally scheduled for March 13 and 14). It is our intention to reschedule this event for a future date. All our wonderful singers and instrumentalists had worked and rehearsed through the dress rehearsal, and I can say this is going to be quite a special performance when it does happen.

All participating artists are safe and healthy to our knowledge and have returned home. Previous ticket purchases will of course be honored for the rescheduled dates.

La Fille du Régiment (May 29-June 7). We are postponing this production. It is our hope to present this opera as the first of our 2020-2021 Season (our 15th!) with performances in mid-October 2020.

Previous ticket purchases will be honored. Season 15 subscriptions will include a discount for those who have already purchased tickets to La Fille du Régiment.

Bella Voce (May 8). Our annual fundraising gala will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

Pops Spectacular (July 3-5). This production remains on our calendar for the moment.

You may convert the value of your purchased tickets into a tax-deductible donation to St. Petersburg Opera Company by emailing BoxOffice@stpeteopera.org.

SECOND, WEATHERING THE CRISIS

Our staff, board and committees are currently exploring the ways to best serve our community. We are looking at the possibility of live streaming small (2-3 person) performances, as well as sharing past SPO productions with you via platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Today, I'd like to share with you something to raise your spirits: Samuel Hall's moving rendition of "Nessun Dorma" (No One Sleeps) from Puccini's opera Turandot, performed in December 2016 as part of SPO's Seasonal Sparkle. Watch and listen here.

THIRD, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PAST AND FUTURE SUPPORT

You will play an important role in ensuring that St. Petersburg Opera emerges resilient and ready to serve our community.

Please consider the past, present and future value that opera and live arts play in your life and support SPO with any size gift today.

Thank you for all your assistance. Please stay healthy. We will see you again at the opera!





