Sonya Yoncheva to Return to The Met With Solo Recital Debut

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva will make her anticipated return to the Metropolitan Opera with her Met solo recital debut on Sunday, January 23, at 7:30pm ET. Joined by pianist Malcolm Martineau, she will present French and Italian songs in a one-night-only performance.

The first half of the program will focus entirely on French selections, featuring music by composers such as Henri Duparc, Ernest Chausson, Pauline Viardot, and more. After intermission, Yoncheva and Martineau will share a collection of Italian songs by Puccini and Verdi.

One of the Met's most prominent stars, Yoncheva will return later this season to sing Élisabeth de Valois in the first-ever Met performances of the original five-act French version of Verdi's Don Carlos, opening February 28. She made her company debut in 2013 as Gilda in Verdi's Rigoletto, and since then, has sung some of opera's greatest heroines on the Met stage, including Violetta in La Traviata, Desdemona in Otello, and the title roles of Tosca, Luisa Miller, and Iolanta. She also presented a program from the Schussenried Cloister in southwest Germany as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert pay-per-view series in February 2021.

For further details and ticket information, please click here.