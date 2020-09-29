Sarasota Opera To Present HD AT THE OPERA HOUSE Beginning Sunday October 4

Special protocols in place to safely host a socially distanced audience.

Sarasota Opera is pleased to announce a preliminary lineup for the 2020 season of "HD at the Opera House" opening on Sunday, October 4th. The presentations will include Bizet's Carmen from the Zürich Opera House, Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty ballet from Teatro alla Scala in Milan, and Puccini's Madama Butterfly from Teatro Real in Madrid. Each presentation will begin at 1:30pm. More titles may be added to the schedule in coming weeks.

Tickets to "HD at the Opera House" are $20 for single ticket buyers and $18 for current Sarasota Opera subscribers. All seating will be reserved and distanced for safety. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera subscribers who wish to receive the 10% discount of HD at the Opera House tickets must contact the Sarasota Opera box office directly.

To ensure the safety of all attendees of Sarasota Opera's Fall Season events, all seats will be reserved and distanced. Face masks will be required at all performances, and attendees will be subject to a temperature check upon arriving at the theater. Print-at-home and mobile tickets are now available and ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Tickets will be self-scanned at the theater, limiting contact with ushers and staff. Concessions will be closed, but moviegoers may bring their own refreshments. Visitors to the Opera House will note enhanced safety and cleaning measures, as well as signage for traffic flow and distancing. The air conditioning system has been optimized for better air circulation and filtration. Attendees are encouraged to read details on health and safety at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/health-and-safety.

HD at the Opera House

Sunday, October 4th at 1:30pm

Georges Bizet's Carmen

All-consuming ill-fated passion rules the tumultuous love of a gypsy and a corporal. Audience members will enjoy some of the most recognizable music in opera, such as Carmen's famous "Habañera" and the famous "Toreador Song." From the Zürich Opera House, starring Vesselina Kasarova, Jonas Kaufmann, Michele Pertusi, and Isabel Rey; conducted by Franz Welser-Möst and directed by Matthias Hartmann. Running time: 3 hours, sung in French with English subtitles.

Sunday, October 18th at 1:30pm

Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty

This sumptuous ballet, choreographed by the great Rudolph Nureyev, returns to the stage with magnificent sets created by Oscar winner Franca Squarciapino, and Felix Korobov conducting the extraordinary score by Tchaikovsky. International superstar Polina Semionova stars as the lovely Princess Aurora, who after being cursed by an evil fairy (Beatrice Carbone), must fall into a death-like sleep until a handsome prince (Timofej Andrijashenko) awakens her with a kiss. From Teatro alla Scala, Milan. Running time: 2 hours 38 minutes.

Sunday, November 1 at 1:30pm

Puccini's Madame Butterfly

Madama Butterfly is one of most performed and best loved operas of all time. The tragic story of the geisha Cio Cio San and the U.S. naval officer Pinkerton touches all audiences. Director Mario Gas sets his new interpretation in a 1930's film studio, where they are working on a movie adaptation of Puccini's soaring opera of romance and innocence lost. From Teatro Real, Madrid, starring Ermonela Jaho, Enkelejda Shkosa, Marifé Nogales, Jorge de León, Àngel Òdena, Francisco Vas, Tomeu Bibiloni, and Fernando Radó; conducted by Marco Armiliato. Running time: 2 hours 25 minutes, sung in Italian with English subtitles.

