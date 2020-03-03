San Diego Pride, Out at the Fair, #NowTrending App, and San Diego Opera Present OUT AT THE OPERA

San Diego Opera once again will partner with SD Pride, Out at the Fair, and #NowTrending App for "Out at the Opera" on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounding a performance of Rossini's comic masterpiece The Barber of Seville. This new production is inspired by the films of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, whose bold colors, unique camera angles, and explorations of themes of sexual freedom and gender fluidity has earned him a cult following both in Spain and abroad.

This is the fourth "Out at the Opera" event the Company has hosted, with previous events surrounding As One (2017), Florencia en el Amazonas (2018), and Carmen (2019). The event will start at 6 PM with a private mix-and-mingle hosted reception featuring hors d'oeuvres, wine, and beer. Guests will have an opportunity of taking an exclusive backstage tour prior to the reception at 5:30 PM. San Diego Opera's own General Director, David Bennett, will welcome guests and lead the festivities until the 7:30 PM performance of The Barber of Seville at the San Diego Civic Theatre. San Diego Opera is providing a number of discounted tickets for this event which includes the reception, the opera, and a donation to SD Pride to enable the organization to continue its vital mission of fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally.

"Out at the Opera" was created because of the Company's desire to create a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and fun environment for everyone in our community and to celebrate the diversity within San Diego's LGBTQIA community.

"Theatre is a safe place to allow us to express our true identities, so partnering with San Diego Pride is a natural fit for us," shared San Diego Opera General Director, David Bennett. "The last three "Out at the Opera" events have been an incredible success and I look forward to welcoming both new and returning members of San Diego's rich LGBTQIA community for a night of great music, comradery, inclusiveness, and fun."

"Creating civic spaces for the LGBTQ community to feel safe, welcome, and authentically themselves is at the core of our mission at San Diego Pride. Fighting for those spaces here in San Diego and around the world is a social justice issue that we are proud to stand up for," said Fernando Z. López, Executive Director of San Diego Pride. "It's an honor to partner with the San Diego Opera as we continue to open doors for our LGBTQ community to enjoy some of the best art and culture San Diego has to offer."

Tickets to "Out at the Opera" start at $134 and include entrance to the pre-opera reception, a performance of The Barber of Seville, and a $25 donation to San Diego Pride. $163, $178, and $229 packages are also available with better seating. Tickets are available online at: https://www.sdopera.org/out_barber or through the "Out at the Opera" concierge representative, Vanessa Dining, at Vanessa.Dinning@sdopera.org.

"With the mission of inclusion, community support and producing family-friendly community festivals across the country," shares William Zakrajshek, founder of Out at the Fair and co-founder of the NowTrending app, "we are proud to partner with the San Diego Opera and give our support to the fourth annual Out at the Opera event."





