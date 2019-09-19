San Diego Opera's Season Opens Next Month With The Company Debut Of Michelle Bradley As AIDA

Verdi's beloved opera Aida opens San Diego Opera's 2019-2020 season in an entirely new theatrical performance utilizing set elements, costumes, lighting, and featuring the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera chorus onstage, alongside some of the greatest interpreters of Verdi's music performing today. Aida opens on October 19, 2019 for four performances. Additional performances are October 22, 25, and 27 (matinee), 2019.

All evening performances for the 2019-2020 season will begin at 7:30 PM for the convenience of our audiences. The matinee will remain at 2 PM. Assembled for the opening opera of the season is an exciting cast of singers including the Company debut of soprano Michelle Bradley as Aida who is quickly becoming one of the most sought after Verdi sopranos performing today. Making a welcome return to San Diego Opera in the role of Radames is tenor Carl Tanner who was last heard in San Diego Opera's 2018 production of Turandot as Calaf.

Also making house debuts are mezzo-soprano Olesya Petrova as Amneris and baritone Nelson Martinez as Amonasro. Bass Mikhail Svetlov returns to sing the King of Egypt, having last been heard as Ambimelech in 2013's Samson and Delilah. Rounding out the cast is bass Simon Lim as Ramfis in his Company debut, soprano Tasha Koontz as the High Priestess and who last heard as Frasquita in last season's Carmen, and tenor Bernardo Bermudez as the Messenger, who was last heard as Dancairo in last season's Carmen. Conductor Joseph Colaneri makes his Company debut leading these performances and stage director Alan Hicks, who most recently directed last season's All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 for the Company, will stage these performances. Aida will be presented as a theatrical concert opera with the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera chorus on stage alongside the principal singers.

Theatrical concert operas have been performed in recent years by Los Angeles Opera, The Dallas Opera, and The Metropolitan Opera, as well as being embraced by orchestras around the world. These performances of Aida will use elements from the set owned by San Diego Opera from Tony-award winning designer Michael Yeargan.

Costumes are by famed fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, who made her opera design debut with San Diego Opera in 2001 with The Magic Flute, and designed both the sets and costumes for The Pearl Fishers in 2004. These costumes come from her Aida designed for Houston Grand Opera, English National Opera, Norwegian National Opera, and San Francisco Opera, and are now owned by The Dallas Opera. The lighting designer is Chris Rynne, who has a lit a number of San Diego Opera productions over the years.

Aida tells the story of Amneris, daughter of the King of Egypt, who is in love with Radames, the captain of the Egyptian guard. Radames, however, is in love with Amneris's slave, Aida. Aida is the daughter of Amonasro, the King of Ethiopia. As a reward for leading the Egyptians to victory against Ethiopia the King grants Radames one wish. Radames asks for freedom for all prisoners, knowing that one of the prisoners is the father of Aida, but unaware that he is the King of Ethiopia. Amonasro persuades Aida to make Radames tell her his battle strategy, information that would enable the Ethiopian army to defeat the Egyptians. Radames tells Aida but he is overheard by the Egyptians and sentenced to be buried alive with tragic results for all. Featuring some of Verdi's most moving music including "Celeste Aida," "Ritorna vincitor," and "O patria mia", Aida has delighted opera lovers since its premiere in Cairo in 1871.

Performed in Italian with English translations above the stage, these performances will be the ninth time Aida has been seen at San Diego with other performances occurring in 2013, 2008, 2001, 1996, 1983, 1978, 1972 and 1966.

These performances of Aida are made possible by the Production Sponsors, Candace Carroll, Esq. and Len Simon, Esq. Michelle Bradley's appearance is underwritten by Robin Angly.

Only subscriptions are on sale at this time. Single tickets start at $35 for all mainstage performances and go on sale later this summer. Single tickets start at $25 for all d?"tour Series operas. "One Amazing Night" tickets start at $35. Children prices exist, please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000 for more information.

Senior citizen discounts of 15% are available to the Main Stage series on Tuesday and Friday subscription packages. Senior citizen discounts of 15% are available to the d?"tour Series on Saturday subscription packages.

Military discounts (active and retired) of 50% are available to the Main Stage series on Tuesday and Friday subscription packages. Military discounts of 50% are available to the d?"tour Series on Saturday subscription packages.

For information about tickets please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000





