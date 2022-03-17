San Diego Opera Announces Matthew E. Graber As Chief Marketing Officer

San Diego Opera has announced that Matthew E. Graber has been appointed to the position of Chief Marketing Officer after a national search, replacing the previous CMO who retired in 2021.

The Chief Marketing officer is member of the Company's senior executive team and oversees the creation and execution of the Company's marketing strategy. This work is responsible for all marketing, communications, audience engagement, and customer service/sales activities in support of the San Diego Opera's mission, branding, audience development, and earned income/revenue diversification goals.

Matthew Graber was most recently the Director of External Affairs at San Diego Repertory Theatre, a national leader in EDIA work, where he significantly increased ticket sales and subscription revenue and led a variety of successful fundraising campaigns.

"It's such a thrill to be joining the innovative team at San Diego Opera during this transformative moment in the Company's history," shares Mr. Graber. "It's a thrill to be part of an organization that is building towards the future, and also brings so much to the San Diego community, and beyond. It is my goal to work to bring world class opera to diverse communities all over the region."

Matt Graber (he/him), brings over 17-years of nonprofit marketing, fundraising, management and leadership experience in the performing arts. Some of the organizations Matt has worked with include South Coast Repertory Theatre, The Blank Theatre, Shawnee Summer Theatre, The Arden Theatre Company, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Cal Rep, Arizona Theatre Company, Blindspot Collective, Diversionary Theatre and The Geffen Playhouse. Most recently Matt served as Director of Marketing and Communications and then Director of External Affairs at San Diego Repertory Theatre. In his time with The REP, he led teams that broke every recorded ticket record, and increased subscription revenue by 89%. He also led successful fundraising efforts, including The REP's "Setting the Stage" campaign which raised over $5MM. Matt possesses an MBA/MFA in Theatre Management from California State University, Long Beach.

"I am very excited to welcome Matt to San Diego after an extensive search that attracted diverse pool of wonderful candidates from around the county," shares San Diego Opera General Director, David Bennett "I had been aware of Matt's work at The Rep for some time and I am glad to finally have a chance to work together. Matt brings new energy, as well as an incredible depth of marketing knowledge and fundraising skills to San Diego Opera at a pivotal time in the Company's history."