Russian Mezzo-Soprano Irina Bogacheva Dies At 80

The Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory has announced that Irina Bogacheva died on Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 80.

Bogacheva was born in Leningrad in 1939. She graduated from Leningrad Conservatory and eventually returned as an educator and Chair of the Department of Solo Singing.

Her achievements granted her the honors of becoming a People's Artist of the USSR (1976), a laureate of the USSR State Prize (1984), Order of Friendship, and Order for Merit to the Fatherland (III & IV), and an Honorary Citizen of Saint Petersburg. In 2017 she was awarded the Golden Mask for her contributions to the arts.

Watch her beautiful performance of "Ave Maria" below.





