Royal Opera House Announces New Friday Premiere Stream: THE ROYAL BALLET'S CONCERTO

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world for just £3.a??

On Friday 26th March at 7pm GMT the company will stream The Royal Ballet's Concerto by Kenneth MacMillan. Created in 1966 for Berlin's Deutsche Opera Ballet and set to Shostakovich's Piano Concerto no.2 in F, this stunning ballet includes energetic corps de ballet sections as well as lyrical pas de deux that perfectly reflect the contrasting mood of the music. Bright, vivid designs by Jürgen Rose encapsulate the work's warmth and energy and Concerto remains one of MacMillan's most celebrated creations. This recording from 2019 features Royal Ballet First Soloist's Anna Rose O'Sullivan, James Hay and Mayara Magri with Principals Yasmine Naghdi and Ryoichi Hirano.

Frederick Ashton's delightful interpretation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is a classic of The Royal Ballet's repertory, and this production, recorded in 2017, features music from Felix Mendelssohn performed by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and designs from David Walker. Showcasing the extraordinary talents of dancers of The Royal Ballet, this recording stars Principal dancers Akane Takada as Titania and Steven McRae as Oberon. Also featured are First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti as Puck and Principal Character Artist Bennet Gartside as Bottom.a??

Titles currently available to view via stream.roh.org.uk include: The Sleeping Beauty (The Royal Ballet, 2020), Elite Syncopations (The Royal Ballet, 2020), The Marriage of Figaro (The Royal Opera, 2015) and The Dream (The Royal Ballet 2017).

As part of an ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.a??