Rossini's CINDERELLA to be Presented as Part of Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season

Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season will bubble over with the comedic genius of Rossini's Cinderella at The Brown Theatre this February. One of the oldest fairy tales, with many variations, Cinderella will be performed Friday, February 24 at 8pm and Sunday, February 26 at 2pm. Single tickets for Cinderella are available now, with discounts for students and groups, and additional financial assistance for patrons, by visiting KYOpera.org or by calling 502.584.4500.

Cinderella is the rags to riches story that shows once again that love conquers all, but the road to happily ever after is fraught with chaos and hijinks. While there's no glass slipper or pumpkin carriage in this version, Cinderella defies her evil stepfather and mean-girl stepsisters to win the heart of her Prince Charming. Quirky 18th century silhouettes fill the set, designed by Tony Fanning, with costumes by Glenn A. Breed and lighting by Connie Yun, for this retelling of a fairy tale that exceeds child-like fantasy.

Mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven performs the role of Angelina, as Cinderella is known in the opera, opposite tenor David Walton as the prince, Don Ramiro. Performing one of his signature roles, Armando Contreras brings the chaos to the stage as Dandini, the valet in disguise. Japanese bass-baritone Hidenori Inoue performs the role of the evil stepfather Don Magnifico. Playing his daughters that audiences will love to hate are Sandford Studio Artists Victoria Okafor and Georgia Jacobson (The Gift of the Magi). The philosopher Alidoro, who makes sure everyone is in the right place at the right time, is performed by Sandford Studio Artist Jason Zacher (La bohème, The Gift of the Magi).

Conductor Joseph Mechavich (La bohème, Carmen) returns to conduct members of the Louisville Orchestra in a fun and frenzied score. Canadian stage director Brenna Corner makes her Kentucky Opera debut with a fresh perspective on Cinderella. "There are so many variations on the Cinderella story, and how it's told. Who the characters are can change the lesson we learn. I'm inspired by the idea of 'the true story' to make this opera of happily ever after one audiences will remember forever," Corner explains. Cinderella features the men of Kentucky Opera's chorus, under the direction of Lisa Hasson.

"Whether you're 9 or 90, you're going to laugh out loud at the comedic physicality of these performers," Kentucky Opera General Director Barbara Lynne Jamison says. "This is going to be a fun and colorful show."

Kentucky Opera's production will be performed over two hours and thirty minutes in two acts with one intermission, and will be sung in Italian with English captions. Families with children are encouraged to consider the length of the performance when deciding to attend. There are student rates available, and per regulations set by Kentucky Performing Arts, lap seating is not permitted.

Performance Details:

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Composer: Gioachino Rossini

Libretto by: Jacopo Ferretti

Premiered: January 27, 1817 at the Teatro Valle in Rome, Italy

Last performed by Kentucky Opera 2005

Current Production

February 24 & 26, 2023

The W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre

Conductor: Joesph Mechavich

Director: Brenna Corner

Chorus Master: Lisa Hasson

Music Preparation: Johanna Kvam & David Mamedov

Angelina (Cinderella): Taylor Raven

Don Ramiro (The Prince): David Walton

Dandini (the Prince's valet): Armando Contreras

Don Magnifico (Cinderella's stepfather): Hidenori Inoue

Clorinda: (Cinderella's stepsister): Victoria Okafor

Thisbe (Cinderella's stepsister): Georgia Jacobson

Alidoro (a phiolosopher): Jason Zacher

Set Designer: Tony Fanning

Lighting Designer: Connie Yun

Costume Designer: Glenn A. Breed

Hair & Makeup Designer: Cass Brake

Properties Coordinator: Kate Winegarden

Production Stage Manager: Peter Nictakis

Assistant Stage Managers: Emily Holter & Kate Winegarden

About Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera was founded in 1952 and designated the State Opera of Kentucky in 1982. Kentucky Opera seeks to reach and reflect our entire region through opera, promoting a more empathetic, compassionate, and just community through the power of the arts. Follow Kentucky Opera on Facebook and Instagram. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports Kentucky Opera with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.