Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rossini's CINDERELLA to be Presented as Part of Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season

Mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven performs the role of Angelina, as Cinderella is known in the opera, opposite tenor David Walton as the prince, Don Ramiro.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Rossini's CINDERELLA to be Presented as Part of Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season

Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season will bubble over with the comedic genius of Rossini's Cinderella at The Brown Theatre this February. One of the oldest fairy tales, with many variations, Cinderella will be performed Friday, February 24 at 8pm and Sunday, February 26 at 2pm. Single tickets for Cinderella are available now, with discounts for students and groups, and additional financial assistance for patrons, by visiting KYOpera.org or by calling 502.584.4500.

Cinderella is the rags to riches story that shows once again that love conquers all, but the road to happily ever after is fraught with chaos and hijinks. While there's no glass slipper or pumpkin carriage in this version, Cinderella defies her evil stepfather and mean-girl stepsisters to win the heart of her Prince Charming. Quirky 18th century silhouettes fill the set, designed by Tony Fanning, with costumes by Glenn A. Breed and lighting by Connie Yun, for this retelling of a fairy tale that exceeds child-like fantasy.

Mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven performs the role of Angelina, as Cinderella is known in the opera, opposite tenor David Walton as the prince, Don Ramiro. Performing one of his signature roles, Armando Contreras brings the chaos to the stage as Dandini, the valet in disguise. Japanese bass-baritone Hidenori Inoue performs the role of the evil stepfather Don Magnifico. Playing his daughters that audiences will love to hate are Sandford Studio Artists Victoria Okafor and Georgia Jacobson (The Gift of the Magi). The philosopher Alidoro, who makes sure everyone is in the right place at the right time, is performed by Sandford Studio Artist Jason Zacher (La bohème, The Gift of the Magi).

Conductor Joseph Mechavich (La bohème, Carmen) returns to conduct members of the Louisville Orchestra in a fun and frenzied score. Canadian stage director Brenna Corner makes her Kentucky Opera debut with a fresh perspective on Cinderella. "There are so many variations on the Cinderella story, and how it's told. Who the characters are can change the lesson we learn. I'm inspired by the idea of 'the true story' to make this opera of happily ever after one audiences will remember forever," Corner explains. Cinderella features the men of Kentucky Opera's chorus, under the direction of Lisa Hasson.

"Whether you're 9 or 90, you're going to laugh out loud at the comedic physicality of these performers," Kentucky Opera General Director Barbara Lynne Jamison says. "This is going to be a fun and colorful show."

Kentucky Opera's production will be performed over two hours and thirty minutes in two acts with one intermission, and will be sung in Italian with English captions. Families with children are encouraged to consider the length of the performance when deciding to attend. There are student rates available, and per regulations set by Kentucky Performing Arts, lap seating is not permitted.

Performance Details:

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Composer: Gioachino Rossini
Libretto by: Jacopo Ferretti
Premiered: January 27, 1817 at the Teatro Valle in Rome, Italy
Last performed by Kentucky Opera 2005

Current Production
February 24 & 26, 2023
The W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre

Conductor: Joesph Mechavich
Director: Brenna Corner
Chorus Master: Lisa Hasson
Music Preparation: Johanna Kvam & David Mamedov

Angelina (Cinderella): Taylor Raven
Don Ramiro (The Prince): David Walton
Dandini (the Prince's valet): Armando Contreras
Don Magnifico (Cinderella's stepfather): Hidenori Inoue
Clorinda: (Cinderella's stepsister): Victoria Okafor
Thisbe (Cinderella's stepsister): Georgia Jacobson
Alidoro (a phiolosopher): Jason Zacher

Set Designer: Tony Fanning
Lighting Designer: Connie Yun
Costume Designer: Glenn A. Breed
Hair & Makeup Designer: Cass Brake
Properties Coordinator: Kate Winegarden
Production Stage Manager: Peter Nictakis
Assistant Stage Managers: Emily Holter & Kate Winegarden

About Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera was founded in 1952 and designated the State Opera of Kentucky in 1982. Kentucky Opera seeks to reach and reflect our entire region through opera, promoting a more empathetic, compassionate, and just community through the power of the arts. Follow Kentucky Opera on Facebook and Instagram. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports Kentucky Opera with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.




OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Col Photo
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Review: THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera Photo
Review: THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera
What did our critic think of THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera?
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard Photo
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERAS PUCCINI DUO at San Diegos Civic Center Photo
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at San Diego's Civic Center
Stephanie Blythe is probably the only opera singer who represents an ukulele company. That she embodies the unexpected is further confirmed by her upcoming roles in the San Diego Opera's next production, two one-act operas by Puccini. The mezzo soprano will first sing a deeper contralto as the Principessa in Suor Angelica. Then, in title role of Gianni Schicchi, she'll be in the baritone range traditionally assigned to a male singer.

More Hot Stories For You


OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & MoreTeatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More
February 3, 2023

Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater.
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCEHungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
February 2, 2023

On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a Bartók double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by László Velekei, whereas Bluebeard’s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
share