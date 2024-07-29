Register To PartIcipate In The Sarasota Youth Opera's THE HOBBIT Through August 31 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young performers, ages 8 and up, may now register to audition for a part in Sarasota Youth Opera's fall production of Dean Burry's “The Hobbit.” This is a fully staged production with professional sets, costumes and orchestra with the Youth Opera singing most of the lead roles and chorus.

“The Hobbit” is set in Middle-earth and follows home-loving Bilbo Baggins, who joins the wizard Gandalf and the 13 dwarves, on a quest to reclaim the dwarves' home and treasure from the dragon Smaug. On this journey, Bilbo gains confidence as he draws on strength he never knew he had.

In addition to performing in “The Hobbit,” fall Youth Opera members also will have the opportunity to audition to be part of the children's chorus in Sarasota Opera's 2025 mainstage production of Mascagni's “Cavalleria rusticana” and Leoncavallo's “Pagliacci” where they will sing on stage with professional opera singers.

The semester starts the week of Aug. 19 and culminates with performances of “The Hobbit” on Nov. 9 and 10.

Program enrollment opened on June 15 and runs through August 31. Auditions will be held by appointment.

All rehearsals and performances take place at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.

Prep Chorus: Ages 8 and above

Must be 8 or older by Dec. 31, 2024

Tuition $225

Mixed Chorus: Ages 11 and above

Must be 11 or older by Dec. 31, 2024

Tuition $275

Tuition Assistance: Assistance is awarded on a need-based policy. Decisions are communicated upon acceptance into the program.

The official rehearsal calendar will be sent out upon acceptance.

To register, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/youth-opera-program.

About Sarasota Youth Opera

This year Sarasota Youth Opera is celebrating 40 years of giving young people ages 8 and up an opportunity to experience the joy of opera firsthand through participation in fully staged Youth Opera productions, Sarasota Opera main stage productions, summer camps, and concerts throughout the community, accepting participants regardless of ability to pay.

Youth Opera Production: Sarasota Youth Opera is the only program in the United States committed to presenting an annual, full-scale, fully professional opera production where our young singers take the stage – both in the lead roles and the chorus. This is an exceptional opportunity for talented young singers in the community to develop their voices, confidence, collaborative skill and stage presence.

Youth Opera Choruses: Beginning at age 8, singers are placed in one of two chorus levels. Each chorus provides a setting for everyone to participate and progress at their own level as they gain greater skills and experience. Selections performed are made up of classical music, which includes opera and choral pieces in foreign languages. The choruses perform throughout the community in formal concerts and outreach events.

Opera Mainstage Season: Members of the Youth Opera are selected to join Sarasota Opera's season, appearing in the mainstage children's chorus, in special roles written by the composer for children's voices, and as supernumeraries (extras who perform non-singing roles). In recent seasons these have included roles in “La bohème, “Tosca,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Magic Flute” and “Carmen.” Singers are involved in the complete production process — from early music and dramatic rehearsals to performing alongside opera professionals.

Youth Opera Commissions: Part of Sarasota Opera's dedication to young people includes the commissioning of new operatic works written for children and young adults. Six new works have been presented as part of this mission including Rachel J. Peters' “Rootabaga Country” (2017) and Daron Hagen's “Little Nemo in Slumberland” (2012). Members take part in the making of each opera, complete with professional staging, costumes, lighting, sound, and orchestral accompaniment.

