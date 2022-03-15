Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY to Return to The Met

One of Puccini's most popular operas, Madama Butterfly, returns to the Met for eleven performances, March 19-May 7. Set in Japan at the turn of the 20th century, the revival of Anthony Minghella's evocative staging draws inspiration from traditional Japanese theater with brilliant stagecraft, bold colors, and Bunraku puppetry to tell the heartbreaking tale of doomed love. In her role debut, soprano Eleonora Buratto is the tragic geisha Cio-Cio-San, sharing the stage with tenor Brian Jagde as Pinkerton, the callous American naval officer who abandons her. Conductor Alexander Soddy takes the podium to lead a cast that also stars mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki, Cio-Cio-San's devoted maid, and baritone David Bizic as the American consul Sharpless.

Madama Butterfly Worldwide Broadcasts in Radio and Online

The April 22 and 30, 2022, performances of Madama Butterfly will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The April 30, 2022, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the April 22 performance will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

Photo credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera