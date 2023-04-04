Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Puccini's LA BOHEME to Return to the Met Stage This Month

The 14-performance run features two star-studded casts.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Puccini's LA BOHEME to Return to the Met Stage This Month

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, conducts Puccini's La Bohème for the first time at the Met, starting April 21. The 14-performance run features two star-studded casts. Soprano Eleonora Buratto, who reprises her role from last season as the tragic heroine Mimì, and tenor Stephen Costello, as the poet Rodolfo, lead the first cast. Joining Buratto and Costello are soprano Sylvia D'Eramo and baritone Davide Luciano, both making their Met role debuts as the on-again, off-again couple Musetta and Marcello. Baritone Alexey Lavrov is Schaunard, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is Colline, and baritone Donald Maxwell is Benoit and Alcindoro.

Maestro James Gaffigan takes over the podium starting May 26, leading a cast that stars soprano Susanna Phillips as Mimì and tenor Charles Castronovo as Rodolfo. Soprano Latonia Moore makes her role debut as Musetta, following her performances as Emelda Griffith in Terence Blanchard's Champion, and baritone Quinn Kelsey, much praised for his portrayal of Rigoletto earlier this season, returns as Marcello. Baritone Iurii Samoilov is Schaunard, bass Krzysztof Bączyk is Colline, and Maxwell is Benoit and Alcindoro.

Maestro Paolo Carignani conducts the performances on May 11, 17, and 20. Soprano Leah Hawkins makes her Met role debut as Musetta on May 11, with subsequent performances on May 17 and 20. Bass Philip Cokorinos sings Benoit and Alcindoro on May 11 and June 9.

La Bohème remains the most performed opera in Met history, with 1,359 appearances since its first performance on November 9, 1900. The classic production by Franco Zeffirelli premiered on December 14, 1981.

La Bohème Worldwide Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The April 21, May 6, and June 9, 2023, performances of La Bohème will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM channel 355. The May 6, 2023 performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Audio from the April 21 and June 9 performances will also be streamed live on the Met's website, Click Here.




More Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx Showcase Photo
More Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx Showcase
The New York Opera Alliance (NYOA), with support from OPERA America, presents NYOANext: The Bronx, the first in a five-borough opera series spotlighting local artists and companies.
Kentucky Opera Announces 2023-24 All-English Season Photo
Kentucky Opera Announces 2023-24 All-English Season
Kentucky Opera announces its 23/24 season. All four operas will be sung in English, with performances in The Brown Theatre and the Opera Center. Appearing on the Kentucky Opera stage for the first time since 2010 is Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel. An opera filled with curiosity and adventure follows two young children in their quest to save themselves and the gingerbread children from the wicked witch. Kentucky Opera's Youth Chorus will be featured in this vivid, larger than life production.
Lise Davidsen Hits Mark as Marshallin, with Hankey’s Octavian, Morley’s Sophie Photo
Lise Davidsen Hits Mark as Marshallin, with Hankey’s Octavian, Morley’s Sophie, Groissbock’s Ochs
It took Richard Strauss only about 100 minutes apiece (with no breaks) to tell the lurid tale of SALOME and the tragedy of ELEKTRA. So why on earth did he and librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal need almost five hours (including two intermissions) to tell the personal stories of an “aging” (she was really in her 30s) noblewoman, a couple of teenagers in love and a repulsive sexual predator?
Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagners THE Photo
Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
Vancouver Opera will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world's greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

More Hot Stories For You


Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMANVancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
March 30, 2023

Vancouver Opera will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world's greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
March 28, 2023

OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
share