Portland Opera Presents An Evening With Portland Opera: A Free & Virtual Concert From Rose City

This free online benefit concert will be broadcast on Saturday, October 17.

Next month, Portland Opera will present An Evening with Portland Opera: A Free & Virtual Concert from Rose City. The online benefit concert will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:30PM, and will be available for free on Portland Opera's Vimeo and YouTube channels.

Hosted by General Director Sue Dixon, conducted by Music Director George Manahan, and directed by Kristine McIntyre, An Evening with Portland Opera will feature guest artists whose performances were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, joined by the 2019/20 Resident Artists, the Portland Opera orchestra, and Portland Opera chorus, under the direction of Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor Nicholas Fox. Donations accepted before and during the event will directly support Portland Opera. This hour-long performance, which was recorded and produced safely, will only be available to view for 30 days.

"Although we cannot gather in person, we are delighted to join together to share in an evening of beautiful music," says General Director Sue Dixon. "We are not alone in facing the very real challenges of this time. The decision to program this concert allows us to celebrate the talent and artistry of the musicians we were going to hear and love this year, be inspired by the vitality of our artform, and connect with the community that is the reason we do the work we do. We hope you will tune in and that we can all find joy and comfort in experiencing music together."

Guest artists for this special evening will include sopranos Vanessa Isiguen, Alexandra LoBianco, and Caitlin Lynch; mezzo-soprano and former Portland Opera Resident Artist Daryl Freedman; baritones Michael Chioldi, Gordon Hawkins, and Will Liverman; and bass-baritone Daniel Mobbs. They will be joined by Portland Opera's 2019/20 Resident Artists: soprano Emilie Faiella, mezzo-soprano Camille Sherman, tenor Ricardo Garcia, and baritone Geoffrey Schellenberg. Pianists for the performance include Portland Opera Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor Nicholas Fox, Cris Frisco, Steven McGhee, Joshua Quinn, and Carol Wong.

