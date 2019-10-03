Portland Opera Announces Daniel Biaggi As New Interim Artistic Director

The Portland Opera has announced that Daniel Biaggi will join the company this fall in a newly established role as interim artistic director.

Biaggi is currently the outgoing general director at Palm Beach Opera and artistic advisor to the Atkins Young Artist Program at the Mariinsky Theatre. He is also the founder of Daniel Biaggi Consulting.

Daniel Biaggi is an award-winning, creative, and internationally connected opera executive, and founder of Daniel Biaggi Consulting. During his tenure as general director of Palm Beach Opera, he was instrumental in the company's financial, organizational, and artistic turnaround. He continues to serve as strategic & artistic advisor to Palm Beach Opera, and to the Atkins Young Artists Program at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. A graduate of the Harvard Business School's Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management Executive Education Program, he also holds a post-graduate and master's degree in vocal performance from the Manhattan School of Music, a bachelor of music degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and a certificate of musicology from the University of Berne, Switzerland.

Photo Credit: Aaron Bristol / Courtesy The Portland Opera





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You