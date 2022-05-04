Pittsburgh Opera To Broadcast World Premiere Opera IN A GROVE Free On YouTube May 15
Based on Akutagawa's classic short story, this searing investigation into the nature of truth and the limits of perception melds whodunit with haunting meditation.
Pittsburgh Opera will broadcast a video recording of its world premiere production of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann's In a Grove-directed by Mary Birnbaum and conducted by Antony Walker-in its entirety, for free, on YouTube Sunday, May 15th at 7:00pm.
Based on Ryūnosuke Akutagawa's classic short story, this searing investigation into the nature of truth and the limits of perception melds whodunit with haunting meditation. A fatal encounter between a man, a woman, and a thief transpires within a ghost forest in the Pacific Northwest. Seven witnesses offer clashing perspectives on the crime.
The opera premiered at Pittsburgh Opera's headquarters the Bitz Opera Factory February 19th-March 3rd.
"Countless people, both those who attended the performances and those who were unable to, have pleaded with us to release In a Grove on video", said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "Our generous funders enabled us to record the performances, and we are delighted to make this amazing opera available to a much wider audience."
A trailer is available for viewing on Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel.
People can register online to receive email reminders and a link to the Premiere. The video will remain available for viewing throughout the summer.