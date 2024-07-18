Photos: LA TRAVIATA at Santa Fe Opera

Get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's new production of La traviata directed by Louisa Muller and starring Mané Galoyan, Bekhzod Davronov and Alfredo Daza.

Violetta is the belle of the ball at every party in Paris, until she falls in love with Alfredo. They run away from high society for a simple life in the country, when Alfredo’s father asks Violetta to sacrifice her love to save the family’s honor.

This lavish new production set in 1939 Paris is directed by Louisa Muller, who is reframing the opera as a memory play in which our heroine is preparing herself with what little time she has left and wrestling with what freedom really means. It features an international cast: Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan is Violetta, Uzbek tenor Behkzod Davronov is Alfredo, and Mexican baritone Carlos Arámbula is Giorgio Germont!

Tickets available now at santafeopera.org.

Photo credit: Curits Brown



x



Bekhzod Davronov



Bekhzod Davronov, Elisa Sunshine, Mane Galoyan, Keith Klein, Alfredo Daza



Mane Galoyan



The Santa Fe Opera Chorus



Sahel Salam, Cadie J. Bryan, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus



The Santa Fe Opera Chorus; center Kaylee Nichols



The Santa Fe Opera Chorus; center Mane Galoyan



Mane Galoyan



Mane Galoyan, Bekhzod Davronov



Bekhzod Davronov, Mane Galoyan



Bekhozd Davronov, Mane Galoyan



The Santa Fe Opera Chorus; Center Left Kaylee Nichols



Alfredo Daza, Mane Galoyan



Mane Galoyan



Mane Galoyan, Bekhzod Davronov



Alfredo Daza, Bekhzod Davronov



Mane Galoyan, Bekhzod Davronov