Photos: First Look at D[X]N PASQUALE: A NEW LGBTQ+ Opera at Opera MODO

Opera MODO and Opera Grand Rapids’ are celebrating pride month with a Michigan Tour of D[x]n Pasquale: A New LGBTQ+ Opera. This classic opera with a queer twist is headed to venues in Saugatuck/Douglas, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City.

SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS, MI: Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 PM, performed at Douglas UCC (56 W. Wall St, Douglas, MI 49406)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 PM, performed at Opera Grand Rapids’s Betty Van Andel Opera Center (1320 E. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI: Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 PM, performed at The Alluvion (414 E. Eighth St, Traverse City, MI 49686)

Opera MODO’s productions regularly break the stuffy conventions associated with classic opera performances and venues. Ticketing information for each tour stop can be found at Click Here (General admission: $25).

SYNOPSIS: When the miserly millionaire Dawn Pasquale tries to disenfranchise her nibbling Ernie on the basis of prejudice, the nonbinary artist’s lovers resort to hilarious extremes of drag, distractions, and deception to try to open Pasquale's mind and heart.

Opera MODO's English adaptation of D[x]n Pasquale uproots traditional operatic standards of gender and love with the familiar devices of disguise and deceit to celebrate the beautiful athleticism of bel canto singing and tell a new, queer-ified story of love and acceptance.

REPRESENTED IDENTITIES: D[x]n Pasquale celebrates and features characters from the Transgender, Gender non-conforming, Nonbinary, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, BDSM, Leather/Kink, Polyamorous, and Drag communities.

CONTENT WARNINGS: Sexually suggestive content, BDSM/kink, physical and verbal displays of homophobic/transphobic abuse (physical, verbal), recommended for audiences 18+

CAST & CREATIVE: D[x]n Pasquale: A New LGBTQ+ Opera is adapted and directed by Patty Roache of Detroit, MI (they/them) and arranged by Steven McGhee of Royal Oak, MI (he/him). The cast is composed of Lily Belle Czartorski (she/her, Rochester Hills, MI) as the meddling intern Malatesta, Katrina Van Maanen (she/her, Clawson, MI) as the dominatrix in drag Norina/Fernando, Dorian Dillard II (he/him, Detroit, MI) as the nonbinary ingenue Ernie, and Opera MODO founder and managing director Danielle Wright (they/xe, Detroit, MI) as the miserly millionaire Dawn Pasquale. The Ensemble is composed of Lexie Farrer, Steph Bedore, Skylar Demings, Sofia Kirkman, Mariyon Turner, and Dory O’Dell.