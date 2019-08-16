Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Glimmerglass Festival's Production Of SHOW BOAT

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Glimmerglass Festival production of SHOW BOAT! Check out photos of the cast in action below!

As The Cotton Blossom docks in Mississippi, follow Cap'n Andy Hawks and his extended family on a journey of love and heartbreak. Revolutionary for its exploration of serious themes such as racism, Show Boat blends humanity and humor with plenty of hit tunes including "Ol' Man River," "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" and "Make Believe."

"Show Boat is based on the classic novel by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Edna Ferber. Her story took a clear-eyed, revolutionary look at the sprawling, messy society of the post-Emancipation years, the Industrial Revolution, and the conflicts between the North and South-issues still with us today. Kern wrapped it in joyous and heart-breaking songs that have become part of the fabric of our lives. The work is compellingly historic and contemporary all at once." - Francesca Zambello, director.

For tickets and more visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/show-boat/. The production is now on stage through August 24th.



Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne



Judith Skinner as Queenie and Spencer Hamlin as Pete



(From left) Michael Adams as Gaylord Ravenal and Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks



(From left) Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks, Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne and Klea Blackhurst as Parthy Ann Hawks



(From left) Spencer Hamlin as Pete, Justin Hopkins as Joe, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley, Judith Skinner as Queenie, Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks, Lara Teeter as Cap'n Andy and Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz



Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks and Michael Adams in Gaylord Ravenal



(From left) Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne, Judith Skinner as Queenie and Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks



(From left) Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne and Judith Skinner as Queenie



(Front from left) Imara Miles, Mia Athey, Danielle Jackman and members of the ensemble



(From left) Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz, Danielle Jackman, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley and Mia Athey



(From left) Kayla Siembieda, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz, Danielle Jackman and Mia Athey



Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks, Michael Adams as Gaylord Ravenal and members of the ensemble



Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley, Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz and members of the ensemble



(From left) Kayla Siembieda as Landlady, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley and Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz



Bella Crowe as Kim and Michael Adams as Gaylord Ravenal



(From left) Tucker Reed Breder, Haley Ayers, Spencer Britten and Joshua Kring



Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne



Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley and the ensemble



Haley Ayers as Teen Kim and Michael Adams as Gaylord Ravenal



(From left) Judith Skinner as Queenie, Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne, Charles H. Eaton as Steve Baker, Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks, Lara Teeter as Capâa??a??n Andy, Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz, Klea Blackhurst as Parthy Ann Hawks, and Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley



Michael Adams as Gaylord Ravenal and Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks



Justin Hopkins as Joe and Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks



Justin Hopkins as Joe



Justin Hopkins as Joe with members of the ensemble in The Glimmerglass Festival's 2019 production of "Show Boat." Photo: Karli Cadel/The Glimmerglass Festival



The Glimmerglass Festivalâa??a??s 2019 production of "Show Boat."



Lara Teeter as Cap'n Andy and Klea Blackhurst as Parthy Ann Hawks



Alyson Cambridge as Julie La Verne and Charles H. Eaton as Max



Spencer Britten (center) and the ensemble



Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley, Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz



Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia Hawks, Abigail Paschke as Ellie Mae Chipley, Schyler Vargas as Frank Schultz and members of the ensemble