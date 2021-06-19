Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: New York City Opera's 3rd Annual Pride in the Park

Performers included Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark.

Jun. 19, 2021  

New York City Opera returned to Bryant Park on Friday for Pride in the Park!

This annual LGBTQ Pride concert featured a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater.

Closing the performance was a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.

The concert featured a sextet of stars from NYCO's Pride Series - Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark. Kathryn Olander served as Music Director and Pianist and Michael Capasso was Master of Ceremonies.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Bryant Park Picnic Performances Presents-New York City Opera's 3rd Annual Pride in the Park Concert

Introductions-Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet)

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Michael Capasso (Master of Ceremonies) and Mauricio Martinez

Michael Capasso

Michael Capasso

Kathryn Olander (Musical Director and Pianist)

Jessica Fishenfeld and Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Jessica Fishenfeld

Jessica Fishenfeld

Melanie Long

Melanie Long

Peter Kendall Clark, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer

Brian James Myer

Lauren Hoffmeier and Peter Kendall Clark

Lauren Hoffmeier

Peter Kendall Clark

Lauren Hoffmeier

Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Lauren Hoffmeier

Brian James Myer

Peter Kendall Clark and Brian James Myer

Melanie Long

Alexis Smith

Jessica Fishenfeld

Jessica Fishenfeld

Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Brian James Myer

Kristin Sampson

Kristin Sampson

Lauren Hoffmeier

Peter Kendall Clark

Melanie Long and Jessica Fishenfeld

Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer

Melanie Long, Jessica Fishenfeld, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer

Melanie Long, Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Peter Kendall Clark, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy