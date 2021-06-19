Photos: New York City Opera's 3rd Annual Pride in the Park

New York City Opera returned to Bryant Park on Friday for Pride in the Park!

This annual LGBTQ Pride concert featured a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater.

Closing the performance was a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.

The concert featured a sextet of stars from NYCO's Pride Series - Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark. Kathryn Olander served as Music Director and Pianist and Michael Capasso was Master of Ceremonies.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



