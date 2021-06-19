Photos: New York City Opera's 3rd Annual Pride in the Park
Performers included Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark.
New York City Opera returned to Bryant Park on Friday for Pride in the Park!
This annual LGBTQ Pride concert featured a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater.
Closing the performance was a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.
The concert featured a sextet of stars from NYCO's Pride Series - Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark. Kathryn Olander served as Music Director and Pianist and Michael Capasso was Master of Ceremonies.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Introductions-Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet)
Michael Capasso (Master of Ceremonies) and Mauricio Martinez
Kathryn Olander (Musical Director and Pianist)
Jessica Fishenfeld and Jordan Weatherston Pitts
Jordan Weatherston Pitts
Melanie Long
Melanie Long
Peter Kendall Clark, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer
Brian James Myer
Lauren Hoffmeier and Peter Kendall Clark
Peter Kendall Clark
Jordan Weatherston Pitts
Brian James Myer
Peter Kendall Clark and Brian James Myer
Melanie Long
Jordan Weatherston Pitts
Brian James Myer
Peter Kendall Clark
Melanie Long and Jessica Fishenfeld
Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer
Melanie Long, Jessica Fishenfeld, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer
Melanie Long, Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Peter Kendall Clark, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer