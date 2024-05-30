New Chamber Opera HOUSE OF LEGENDARY Orchestral Concert Performance Announced At The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Opera Projects announces House of Legendary, a new chamber opera with music by Joe Rubinstein and libretto by Jason Kim will have an orchestral concert at The Tank (312 West 36th St., New York, NY, 10018) at 7:00 PM on Thursday June 27th, in partnership with the String Orchestra of Brooklyn.

House of Legendary centers famed drag performer Dee Legendary as they embark on a passionate love affair with Officer John, whose fascination with Dee takes an unexpected and dangerous turn. Inspired by a true story, House of Legendary is an opera about double lives and destructive desires set in the glory days of New York City's underground drag culture.

With a runtime of 100 minutes, House of Legendary features Aaron-Casey Gould as Dee Legendary, Jordan Rutter-Covatto as Lola, Michael Kuhn at Martina, Trevor Martin as Officer John, Amelia Watkins as Sofia, and Kemar Jewel as the emcee. The String Orchestra of Brooklyn, led by music director & conductor Eli Spindel, will feature an instrumental ensemble.

House of Legendary has received development workshops and support from AOP's Composers & the Voice program, Fort Worth Opera's Frontiers Showcase, and The Hermitage Artist Retreat. The most recent semi-staged workshop was held in Fall 2021 in partnership with Seagle Festival, supported in part by Opera America's Repertoire Development Award.

ABOUT JOE RUBINSTEIN

Joseph N. Rubinstein's music has been presented by organizations including American Opera Projects, the Seagle Festival, Forth Worth Opera, The Boston Choral Collective, the Young New Yorker's Chorus, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale's art song recital series, and Renee Fleming's SongStudio at Carnegie Hall. He has collaborated on new theatrical works and songs with librettists and writers including Jason Kim, Mark Campbell, and Melisa Tien. He is an alumnus of the Pacific Chorale's Choral Sketches program, New Dramatists' Composer-Librettist Studio, and American Opera Projects' Composers & the Voice program. He studied music at Columbia University (BA) and The Juilliard School (MM)

ABOUT Jason Kim

Jason Kim is a Korean-born dramatist. His television writing includes BARRY (HBO), GIRLS (HBO), LOVE (Netflix), GRACEPOINT (Fox), and DIVORCE (HBO). His feature work includes an adaptation of the upcoming true crime book THE FLAWLESS for Fox Searchlight Pictures. His play THE MODEL AMERICAN opened the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2017 on the Nikos Stage. His musical KPOP premiered on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre in 2022. He is an alum of Composers & the Voice (2013-15). Jason is the recipient of a Writers Guild Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, two PGA Awards, and a NAACP Image Award.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

ABOUT STRING ORCHESTRA OF BROOKLYN

The String Orchestra of Brooklyn (SOB) is a unique community of musicians who come together in a supportive environment to enrich the life of our communities through music. Embracing an inclusive approach to music-making, the SOB seeks to democratize both the production and reception of concert music. Founded in 2007 by artistic director Eli Spindel, the String Orchestra of Brooklyn is “quickly solidifying its role as a major orchestral figure in the borough” (I Care if You Listen), providing an enriching creative outlet to hundreds of musicians, and accessible, adventurous programming to thousands of concertgoers and community members. https://thesob.org/

AMERICAN OPERA PROJECTS

Founded in 1988, American Opera Projects (AOP) has been at the forefront of contemporary opera for over 30 years. The Brooklyn-based producing organization commissions, develops and produces lyric theater projects, trains emerging composers and librettists, and creates personal connections within its community. Its works have received critical acclaim at opera companies and venues around the world, establishing a new musical canon that recognizes the operatic story in every life. AOP further expands the operatic field through its training programs The NYU Opera Lab, in partnership with NYU and for students and alumni in The NYU/Tisch Opera Lab; and Composers & the Voice, AOP's in-house, two-year fellowship program for emerging composers and librettists.

