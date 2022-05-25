Opera Saratoga Presents A Juneteenth Celebration With Sidney Outlaw

Opera Saratoga announces updated casting and ticket information for its innovative new festival model that embraces partnerships with multiple venues across the region. The 2022 Summer Festival continues with:

A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WITH SIDNEY OUTLAW

Sunday, June 19 @ 2:30pm

A Musical Tribute to Black Composers and Writers

Celebrate the legacy of Black composers and writers in American song, with a program including works by Langston Hughes, Robert Owens, Claude McKay, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Frederick Douglass.

Presented by Opera Saratoga in Partnership with

Proctors GE Theatre, Schenectady

Opera Saratoga's second annual Juneteenth concert features baritone Sidney Outlaw, who makes his opera debut with the company later in the season as Figaro in The Barber of Seville. Sidney was the Grand Prize winner of the Concurso Internacional de Canto Montserrat Caballé in 2010 and continues to delight audiences in the U.S. and abroad with his rich and versatile baritone and engaging stage presence. His recital debut with Opera Saratoga on Juneteenth will celebrate the legacy of Black composers and writers in American song, with a program including works by Langston Hughes, Robert Owens, Claude McKay, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Frederick Douglass.

Tickets for Summer Festival performances are currently available through Festival Passes (previously called Subscriptions); or tickets can be purchased to individual performances, which will go on sale March 21st. This season, Opera Saratoga is offering two Festival Passes, which provide significant savings, priority ticket access, and the greatest degree of flexibility:

ALL ACCESS PASS: Opera Saratoga's All Access Pass provides the best value this summer while guaranteeing the best seats for every production and concert. Benefits include: saving 20% off tickets to Sweeney Todd, Sky on Swings, The Barber of Seville, the Petite Messe Solennelle, and A Broadway Cabaret; and FREE tickets to A Juneteenth Celebration and Stars of Tomorrow. All Access Pass holders also receive a 20% discount off any additional tickets they wish to purchase.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS PASS: Opera Saratoga's Festival Highlights Pass provides priority seating and 20% off ticketsto Sweeney Todd, Sky on Swings, and The Barber of Seville. Pass holders can then customize their Highlights Pass by adding tickets to concerts of their choice, with a 10% discount off any additional tickets purchased.

With the purchase of either Festival Pass, there is no need to deal with multiple box offices for ticket purchases, and free exchanges are available. Festival Pass holders also save on handling fees: there is a single $10 fee per order when purchasing Festival Passes; whereas there is a processing fee charged by each venue's box office on each ticket purchased that is not part of a Festival Pass.

Tickets for individual events will be available online or by phone beginning March 21st, 2022through the SPAC, Proctors, and Egg Box Offices. SPAC is handling ticket sales for: Sweeney Todd (at SPAC); Stars of Tomorrow (at The Wood Theater); A Broadway Cabaret (at The Mansion of Saratoga); and performances of the Petite Messe Solennelle (at The Round Lake Auditorium). Proctors is handling tickets for: The Barber of Seville and A Juneteenth Celebration (both at Proctors); and tickets for Sky on Swings (at The Egg) will be available through The Egg. For complete details on Festival Passes and Single Tickets, visit operasaratoga.org. Opera Saratoga's 2022 Summer Festival is made possible in part with support from the National Endowment for the Arts; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Opera Saratoga, formerly known as Lake George Opera, began with a production of Die Fledermaus at the Diamond Point Theatre on July 5, 1962, playing to an audience of 230. The Company now calls Saratoga Springs home and performs for more than 25,000 people annually. Opera Saratoga serves the communities of Saratoga Springs, the Lower Adirondack and New York State Capital areas by providing access to world-class opera through the production of an annual Summer Festival, as well as year-round activities including extensive educational programs, therapeutic music programs, mentorship of emerging operatic artists, and unique opportunities for the public to experience opera in both theaters and non-traditional venues that leverage and embrace the unique cultural, historic, and natural resources of the area. To date, the company has performed 106 different fully staged works by 66 different composers, including 42 works by American composers and 14 premiere productions. In 2014, the Board of Directors appointed Lawrence Edelson Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director. Edelson's leadership has marked a new chapter in the company's history, with increased emphasis on community partnerships throughout the year, diversification of the company's repertoire, and a reaffirmed commitment to both the presentation of American opera and the mentorship of emerging artists as core activities in the company's programs each season. For more information, visit www.operasaratoga.org