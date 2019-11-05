Opera Santa Barbara Announces Masterclass With Warren Jones, Pianist And Conductor

Opera SB welcomes back world-renowned pianist and conductor, Warren Jones to work with its 19|20 Chrisman Studio Artists on November 9th, 2019 from 1:30PM - 4PM at Braille Institute Santa Barbara, 2031 De La Vina St. Held in partnership with the Braille Institute in Santa Barbara, this masterclass is free and open to the public.

Pianist and conductor Warren Jones enjoys a notably eclectic career that has taken him to virtually every corner of the musical world. Jones was born in Washington DC and currently lives in New York City. He is a long-time member of the faculty of Manhattan School of Music and former faculty at the Music Academy of the West and Rutgers University. He is the guest artist in residence at New England Conservatory and North Carolina School of the Arts.

He performs with some of today's best-known artists: Stephanie Blythe, Anthony Dean Griffey, Bo Skovhus, Eric Owens, John Relyea, and Richard "Yongjae" O'Neill--and is the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Principal Pianist for the exciting Santa Barbara-based chamber music group, Camerata Pacifica. In the past he has partnered with such great performers as Marilyn Horne, Hakan Hagegard, Kathleen Battle, Samuel Ramey, Christine Brewer, Barbara Bonney, Carol Vaness, Judith Blegen, Salvatore Licitra, Tatiana Troyanos, Thomas Hampson, James Morris, and Martti Talvela.

In 2010 he was selected as "Collaborative Pianist of the Year" by the publication Musical America. He has been an invited guest at the White House to perform for state dinners in honor of the leaders of Canada, Russia, and Italy; and three times the invited guest of the Justices of the United States Supreme Court for musical afternoons in the East Conference Room at the Court.

As part of Opera SB's ongoing commitment to civic practice and creating more opportunities for the Santa Barbara community to access and experience opera, the company will be presenting this Masterclass in partnership with the Braille Institute in Santa Barbara. The Braille Institute is a non-profit organization offering a broad range of free programs, classes and services serving thousands of students of all ages to empower themselves to live more enriching lives with blindness and vision loss. Opera Santa Barbara is excited to partner with the Braille Institute this year to offer a bilingual "Intro to Opera" workshop for students.

"For those living with low and no vision, sound and music are an invaluable part of experiencing the world around them. Music is an important outlet for the blind and visually impaired to express feelings, enhance communication, and connect with others. Braille Institute and Opera Santa Barbara share in this belief, and we are excited to be partnering for the first time ever to bring arts & culture to the visually impaired community." says Susan T. Cass, Executive Director of Braille Institute in Santa Barbara.

Event: Free Masterclass with Warren Jones

Where: Braille Institute - Santa Barbara

2031 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 1:30PM - 4PM





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You