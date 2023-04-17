Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Maine To Host Serenade With Soprano Yvette Keong On May 7 In Kennebunkport

Keong's upcoming performance with Opera Maine will feature a range of operatic, art song, and contemporary pieces.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Opera Maine presents a performance by Chinese-Australian soprano Yvette Keong on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Land Trust.

"We are thrilled to bring Keong's unique talents to our audience and we encourage all lovers of opera and music to attend this exciting event," said Opera Maine's Executive Director Caroline Koelker. Keong's ability to blend classical and contemporary repertoire and showcase diverse voices is sure to delight and inspire audiences." Keong will be accompanied by pianist, Noriko Yasuda.

Yvette Keong has been praised by Opera News as a "soaring soprano" with "clarity and promise" and by Cut Common Magazine as "one of the most exciting songstresses in the world." She has recently been named a recipient of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship, a prestigious award that recognizes exceptional individuals in a variety of fields.

Keong's upcoming performance with Opera Maine will feature a range of operatic, art song, and contemporary pieces. Keong has previously made her mark in the opera world with roles such as Clorinda in La Cenerentola and Iris Chang in Shuying Li's opera When the Purple Mountains Burn. She has also been a resident artist at the Marlboro Music Festival and a voice fellow at the Ravinia Steans Music Institute.

Ms. Keong's deep commitment to showcasing diverse voices in opera is reflected in her leadership in several premieres of new works, including Paola Prestini's The Old Man and the Sea and Bora Yoon's Handmaiden. She has also led the creation of And Is Renewed, a recital program of all living female composers centered on feminine creation and resilience, which premiered as part of the Women Now Festival with EXTENSITY Concert Series.

Tickets for the performance are $65 and can be purchased at OperaMaine.org.

On July 27 and 30, Opera Maine will present an original production of Rossini's Cinderella (La Cenerentola) and there will be two performances of Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton on July 5 and 7.

Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Westbrook Performing Arts Center

Tickets: operamaine.org/studio-artists

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini and Jacopo Ferretti Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
Pre-Curtain Presentation one-hour before performances by Calien Lewis Merrill Auditorium tickets: $35 - $140 (plus service fees)
(207) 842-0800 or Click Here


Opera Maine presented its inaugural production, Carmen, in 1995 at the State Theatre. In 1997 the company relocated to the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium. Opera Maine offers Maine residents and visitors the only opportunity to experience fully staged and orchestrated professional opera in the state. The company's productions feature diverse talented artists of international, national, and local fame who come together to create an outstanding experience for all who attend. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn and Executive Director Caroline M. Koelker, Opera Maine is widely respected for its superb operatic productions, programming, and meaningful community engagement. For more information about Opera Maine's programs, visit OperaMaine.org




A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
Opera in the Pines will present Bar Crawl Bohème, an immersive, community-focused adaptation of the operatic classic La bohème in a first of its kind bar crawl across the state from Maine Beer Company on May 10, to Three of Strong Spirits on May 11, and Oyster River Winegrowers on May 12.
Parnassus Society will present Amour Fatal: La Traviata and Carmen at Soka Performing Arts Center on April 22, 2023, at 3PM, featuring favorite highlights of two passionate operas sparkling with beauty and drama.
Get a first look at The Atlanta Opera's - 'one of the most exciting opera companies in America' (Opera Wire) -  production of Das Rheingold, the company's first production of any opera from Wagner's monumental Ring cycle (April 29-May 7).

