Opera House Arts Plans to Reopen in 2021

The Sun Journal has reported that the Opera House Arts building, which is currently undergoing upgrades, will make its grand reopening in early 2021.

Read the full story HERE.

They will be holding a virtual gala on July 15 to celebrate the changes being made and showcase Opera House Arts talent.

William Anderson, Opera House Arts board of directors chairman shared:

"So many individuals and businesses are suffering from this pandemic, and the performing arts in particular are at an existential crossroads as we look for safe ways to gather...This first-ever virtual gala represents a major change for OHA. Our goal, with the help of loyal supporters from living rooms around the country, will be to propel OHA into the next 20 years of excellence."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You