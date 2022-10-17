Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Colorado Opens Its 40th Anniversary Season With Verdi's RIGOLETTO

Performances run November 5-13 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, including an abridged Student Matinee on November 10.

Oct. 17, 2022  
Opera Colorado opens its 2022-23 Season with Rigoletto, Verdi's tale of curses, young love, and revenge. Rigoletto opens Saturday, November 5 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, with additional performances on November 8, 11, and 13, along with a Student Matinee on November 10.

Rigoletto is an embittered jester whose only ray of light is his daughter, Gilda. He serves at the philandering Duke of Mantua's court and is notorious for viciously mocking those around him, especially those whose wives and daughters have fallen victim to the Duke. When the Duke's eye falls on Gilda, Rigoletto swears revenge-but at what cost?

"We are thrilled to open our 40th Anniversary Season with Rigoletto," says Greg Carpenter, The Ellie Caulkins General & Artistic Director. "This Verdi classic showcases everything Opera Colorado is known for: incredible singing, unforgettable music, and grand spectacle. Audiences will delight in irresistible melodies like 'La donna è mobile' and 'Caro nome,' and will be undoubtedly moved by one of opera's most heart-wrenching stories."

Hailed as the "voice we all hear in our heads as the 'ideal' Rigoletto" (Parterre Box), baritone Stephen Powell plays the title role. His daughter, Gilda, is played by soprano Sharleen Joynt, who "shimmers with an angelic quality that is simply heavenly" (Schmopera). Rounding out the leading roles is tenor Joshua Dennis, who was "so charming you almost forget he's despicable" (MinnPost) in his portrayal of the Duke at Minnesota Opera.

Mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy returns to play Maddalena, after appearing in Opera Colorado's Falstaff in 2018, and bass Christian Zaremba appears as Count Monterone and Sparafucile. Stephen Powell, Sharleen Joynt, Joshua Dennis, and Christian Zaremba are all making their Opera Colorado debuts.

On November 10 at 10:00 a.m., we present a special, abridged performance for students featuring the 2022-23 Artists in Residence in the leading roles alongside the Opera Colorado Chorus and Orchestra, followed by an interactive talk-back with the cast and crew. Teachers can contact education@operacolorado.org or call 303.778.7350 to reserve Student Matinee tickets, which are $12 per student and $15 per adult chaperone. The Rigoletto Student Matinee is sponsored by the Genesee Mountain Foundation.

Patrons attending opening night can expand their experience with an additional ticket to our Opening Night Dinner, which includes a delectable three-course meal before the performance. Tickets can be purchased on operacolorado.org (tickets do not include the performance). The Rigoletto Opening Night Dinner is sponsored by Zach T. Smith.

Tickets for the full production, ranging from $39-$225, are available at operacolorado.org/rigoletto.



