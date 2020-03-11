Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Cancels All Performances In The Coming Weeks

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen cancels all its performances in Antwerp, Ghent and on tour until 31 March and all performances of C(H)OEURS 2020 immediately.

It concerns these performances:

Khan / Cherkaoui / Pite at Theater 't Eilandje Antwerp on March 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18

Symphony of Expectation at Opera Antwerp on March 15

Symphony of Expectation at Kaaitheater Brussels on March 18

The Mozart Dapontetrilogy at Opera Antwerp on March 21

All performances of C (H) OEURS 2020 in Ghent and Antwerp until April 8

The performance Bach Studies in C-Mine Genk on March 31

People who have bought a ticket for one of the performances in our theaters will be notified. People who have purchased a ticket for a tour performance can contact the theater in question.

All other events in the theaters in Antwerp and Ghent will also be canceled until the end of March.

"We are not taking these special measures lightly," says CEO a.i. Jan Raes. "We have looked at the requested measures from our government in light of our company. In our case, this is a very complex balancing act. Our first concern is the safety of our audience and of our employees. We take this exceptional situation seriously."





