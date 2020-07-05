Onry, the Viral Opera Singer Who Joined a College Student For an Impromptu Performance, Launches GoFundMe For EP and Documentary

BroadwayWorld previously reported that, while PSU graduate Madisen Hallberg was filming the national anthem for Portland State University's virtual commencement ceremonies on the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland, a stranger asked if they could sing with her.

Turns out the "stranger" was Emmanuel Henreid, a classically trained singer, dancer, actor and pianist who goes by "Onry." He currently sings for the Portland Opera.

Now Onry has announced a documentary and EP, Livin' in the Light, which he is directing, raising funds for its completion through GoFundMe.

According to Portland Monthly, Onry has received calls from Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, and international media since the video went viral. "Livin' in the Light," will be aired by the BBC some time next week.

He also has been singing at protests in Portland.

You can find Onry's GoFundMe here, and follow his progress on Twitter here.

