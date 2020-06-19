VIDEO: College Student is Unexpectedly Joined By Opera Singer While Filming Performance of The National Anthem

While filming the national anthem for Portland State University's virtual commencement ceremonies on the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland, a stranger asked if they could sing with PSU graduate Madisen Hallberg.

Turns out the "stranger" was Emmanuel Henreid, a classically trained singer, dancer, actor and pianist who goes by "Onry." He currently sings for the Portland Opera.

"As an African American male walking the park blocks, I didn't see a white individual or a woman," Henreid told NBC affiliate KGW. "I just saw what felt like music. I passed and I was like you know what let's just do it, just be brave and ask if she wants to sing together."

"When you collaborate with someone and sing with someone, the most important thing you can do is listen to them," Hallberg said. "And listen to what they're doing with their voice, and adapt to that and shape your tone and your pitch around them so it's harmonious."

Watch the full performance below!

