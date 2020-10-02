Omar Khairat Comes to the Cairo Opera House

The concert takes place on Tuesday, October 20 at 8:30 pm.

Composer and pianist Omar Khairat will perform at the Cairo Opera House on Tuesday, October 20 at 8:30 pm.

Events have been resuming at the venue sine July thanks to two new open-air theaters. The Opera House's main hall will remain closed until further notice.

Learn more about the upcoming performance at https://www.cairoopera.org/index.php.

Khairat is an Egyptian composer, pianist, conductor, and founder of the Egypt-based company "Omar Khairat Group".

He joined the Cairo Conservatoire in 1959, studied piano with Italian Maestro Vincenzo Carro and followed correspondence courses in music theory and composition with the Trinity College in England. Omar Khairat shaped his musical identity as a professional independent composer achieving new musical visions characterized with deepness and richness. His debut performing in film music was The Night of Arresting Fatma in 1983. According to music experts and critics, Omar Khairat's music bridges contemporary Egyptian and Western music reflecting genuine maturity.

Khairat understands authenistic emotions and traditional Egyptian music that helps him attract a large audience spanning the world. He has regularly performed at the Cairo Opera House and in various Egyptian and International ceremonies during the last fifteen years.

