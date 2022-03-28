Nina Stemme & Lise Davidsen to Star in Strauss's ELEKTRA at The Met

Patrice Chéreau's celebrated staging of Elektra, the legendary director's final work, returns to the Met for six performances, April 1-20. The production unites two of today's leading dramatic sopranos: Nina Stemme, who reprises her acclaimed portrayal of the title role, and Lise Davidsen, making her role debut as Elektra's sister Chrysothemis and appearing in her third Met production this season, following heralded turns in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. The cast also stars mezzo-soprano Michaela Schuster as Elektra's mother Klytämnestra, a role she sang with success at the Met in 2018; tenor Stefan Vinke as Klytämnestra's lover Aegisth, returning after his powerful 2019 portrayal of the title role of Wagner's Siegfried; and bass-baritone Greer Grimsley, who previously starred at the Met as Wotan in Wagner's Ring cycle, as Elektra's long-lost brother Orest. Conductor Donald Runnicles leads Strauss's searing one-act drama, which unites Greek tragedy with Freudian psychology and features some of the most powerful vocal and orchestral music in the repertoire.

Elektra Worldwide Broadcasts in Radio and Online

The April 1, 5, and 16, 2022, performances of Elektra will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 355. The April 16 performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the April 1 and 5 performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

