Mozart's LE NOZZE DI FIGARO to Return to the Met

The Metropolitan Opera will present Mozart's classic comedy Le Nozze di Figaro for six performances, January 8-28, 2022. Maestro Daniele Rustioni, currently conducting the Met's new production of Verdi's Rigoletto, takes the podium to lead the revival of Richard Eyre's fast-paced production, which sets the action in 1930s Seville. Soprano Golda Schultz makes her Met role debut as Countess Almaviva opposite bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as Count Almaviva. Soprano Lucy Crowe is the maid Susanna, opposite bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as her fiancÃ©, the valet Figaro. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard reprises her portrayal of the page Cherubino, soprano Elizabeth Bishop is the housekeeper Marcellina, tenor Giuseppe Filianoti is the music teacher Don Basilio, and bass Maurizio Muraro is Dr. Bartolo. Conductor Gareth Morrell leads the January 28 performance.

Le Nozze di Figaro returns in the spring for six additional performances, April 2- 21, 2022, conducted by James Gaffigan and featuring Federica Lombardi as Countess Almaviva, Aida Garifullina as Susanna, Sasha Cooke as Cherubino, Gerald Finley as Count Almaviva, and Christian Van Horn as Figaro. Bishop, Filianoti, and Muraro will reprise their roles from the January run. Conductor Nimrod David Pfeffer will lead the April 21 performance, in his Met debut.

Le Nozze di Figaro Worldwide on Radio

Performances of Le Nozze di Figaro on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and Saturday, April 9, 2022, will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355 and over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

For More Information

For further details on Le Nozze di Figaro, including casting by date, please click here.

Photo credit: Chris Lee / Met