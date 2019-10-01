Mozart's DON GIOVANNI From London's Royal Opera House Arrives In Movie Theaters October 28

From October 28, Mozart's exciting opera Don Giovanni will enchant audiences in movie theaters around the US. This wonderful fast-moving tragi-comedy about a master seducer features enchantingly complex characters, gripping drama and glorious melodies, from Don Giovanni's exuberant 'Champagne Aria' to Don Ottavio's tender expression of love 'Dalla sua pace'.

The anti-hero Don Giovanni is sung by Royal Opera favourite Erwin Schrott. The cast also features Roberto Tagliavini as Leporello, Malin Byström as Donna Anna, Daniel Behle as Don Ottavio, Myrtò Papatanasiu as Donna Elvira, Louise Alder as Zerlina, Leon Košavić as Masetto and Peter Magoulas as the Commendatore. Hartmut Haenchen conducts.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Audience members are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House. Don Giovanni will be broadcast to over 1,000 international cinemas in 53 countries around the world.

The opera lasts three hours and 30 minutes, including one interval and will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. Share on social using #ROHdongiovanni.

The next live cinema relay will be The Royal Opera's Don Pasquale from November 19. For more information and to buy tickets: https://rohcinematickets.com

The 2019/20 Royal Opera House Cinema Season is as follows:

· The Royal Opera's Don Giovanni (co-production with Liceu, Barcelona, Israeli Opera and Houston Grand Opera)

· The Royal Opera's Don Pasquale (new co-production between The Royal Opera, Opéra national de Paris and Teatro Massimo, Palermo)

· The Royal Ballet's Concerto/ Enigma Variations/ Raymonda Act III

· The Royal Ballet's Coppélia

· The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker (recorded 2016)

· The Royal Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty

· The Royal Opera's La bohème (co-production with Teatro Real, Madrid, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

· The Royal Ballet's The Cellist - double bill (includes one world premiere)

· The Royal Opera's Fidelio (new production)

· The Royal Ballet's Swan Lake

· The Royal Opera's Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci (co-production with La Monnaie, Brussels, Opera Australia and Göteborg Opera)

· The Royal Ballet's The Dante Project (world premiere)

· The Royal Opera's Elektra (new production)

The Royal Opera House celebrates 11 years of live cinema broadcasts in 2019, leading the way in delivering world-class opera and ballet around the world. In the 2019/20 cinema season, our broadcasts will reach over 1,600 cinemas in more than 53 countries worldwide.

The Royal Opera House has seen huge growth in the influence of independent cinemas in the UK, now collectively accounting for almost half of our network. In addition to being shown in 600 UK cinemas, our productions regularly broadcast to over 1,000 cinemas internationally through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.

Audiences are also able to access a vast array of livestreamed and on-demand content via the Royal Opera House's official YouTube channel, which is the most subscribed YouTube channel of any arts organizations in the world.





