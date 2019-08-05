Michigan Opera Theatre Single Tickets On Sale Next Monday

Single tickets for Michigan Opera Theatre's (MOT) 2019-20 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 12. The MOT opera series features "Don Giovanni," "Sweeney Todd," "Gianni Schicchi/Buoso's Ghost," "Champion" and "Pagliacci." The dance series includes performances by the Joffrey Ballet, Malandain Ballet Biarritz and Dance Theatre of Harlem and concludes with American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) "Swan Lake."

The 2019-20 season opens Oct. 12th with a gala performance featuring Metropolitan Opera and internationally-acclaimed tenor Michael Fabiano. He will be joined by soprano Leah Crocetto, tenor Rodrick Dixon and the MOT Orchestra, conducted by Steven Mercurio. The program will also include a preview excerpt from "Swan Lake" featuring ABT dancers Jarod Curley and Léa Fleytoux.

"Our 2019-20 season features performances to suit a variety of tastes for opera productions and dance presentations, including classics such as 'Don Giovanni,' 'Pagliacci' and 'Swan Lake,' as well as exciting new works such as Terence Blanchard's 'Champion' opera and the MOT debut of French contemporary dance company, Malandain Ballet Biarritz," said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown. "We are also thrilled to present some of the world's most remarkable artists, including Denyce Graves, Michael Fabiano and Stephen Powell, as well as ballet stars from American Ballet Theatre and Joffrey Ballet, among many others."

The complete MOT 2019-20 season includes:

Season-Opening Gala and Concert Featuring Michael Fabiano ­- Oct. 12

Opera:

"Don Giovanni" - Oct. 19-27 composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

"Sweeney Todd" - Nov. 16-24, composed by Stephen Sondheim

"Too Hot to Handel" - Dec. 14, based on Handel's "The Messiah"

*Special event

"Gianni Schicchi," composed by Giacomo Puccini, and "Buoso's Ghost," composed by Michael Ching - Feb. 29 - March 1

*Presented at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

"Champion" - March 28 - April 5, composed by Terence Blanchard

The Michigan Opera Theatre Children Chorus' "The Very Last Green Thing" - April 25, composed by Cary John Franklin

*Special event

"Pagliacci" - May 9 - 17, composed by Ruggero Leoncavallo

Dance:

Joffrey Ballet - Nov. 2-3

BalletMet's "The Nutcracker" - Nov. 30 - Dec. 1

*Special event

Malandain Ballet Biarritz - Feb. 15

Dance Theatre of Harlem - March 14-15

American Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake" - April 16-19

Tickets for the Michael Fabiano concert range from $35 - $149. Tickets for the gala, including the concert, start at $750 per person. To inquire about sponsorships contact Assia Likomanov at alikomanov@motopera.org or call (313) 237-3268.

Opera tickets range from $35 - $180; dance tickets range from $29 - $169.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.MichiganOpera.org, by calling (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House (1526 Broadway, Detroit).

For complete season information visit www.MichiganOpera.org.





