Michigan Opera Theatre Adds BUOSO'S GHOST To 2019-20 Opera Season

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) is adding Michael Ching's "Buoso's Ghost" as a second opera to its "Gianni Schicchi" performances Feb. 29 - March 1. The work is a sequel to Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi," often nicknamed the "Schiquel." Both works are one-act comedies and will be performed by the resident artists of the Michigan Opera Theatre Studio. "Buoso's Ghost" premiered in 1996 in Pittsburgh, 78 years after its predecessor.

"Though written by a different composer in a different time, the music and tone of 'Buoso's Ghost' is very much in line with 'Gianni Schicchi,'" said MOT Director of Resident Artist Programs Richard Leech. "Patrons will recognize musical references from 'Gianni Schicchi' and other Puccini works throughout the opera and enjoy a continuation of this hilarious story."

"Gianni Schicchi" follows the lives of the greedy Donati family as they attempt to steal the riches of their late relative Buoso Donati with the help of mischievous Gianni Schicchi. "Buoso's Ghost" picks up where "Gianni Schicchi" left off: Schicchi has tricked the Donati family and managed to secure all of Buoso Donati's wealth for himself. Schicchi then discovers the relatives had poisoned Buoso Donati, setting off a new chain of farcical events as Schicchi must, once again, rely on his wits to secure his riches.

Both operas feature baritone Darren Drone as Schicchi, soprano Avery Boettcher as Lauretta, tenor Edward Graves as Rinuccio, mezzo-soprano Katherine DeYoung as Zita and bass Allen Michael Jones as Betto. The productions are conducted by David Aronson and directed by Richard Gammon.

"Gianni Schicchi" will be sung in Italian and "Buoso's Ghost" will be sung in English, both with supertitles projected above the stage. MOT will offer a free opera talk one hour before the performance.

This production is made possible by 2020 Spring Opera Season Sponsor, General Motors.

Tickets are $57 and include both operas. They are available online at www.MichiganOpera.org, via phone at (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House Box Office at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. Tickets may also be purchased through the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts at www.MacombCenter.com or by calling (586) 286-2222.

For more information visit https://michiganopera.org/season-schedule/gianni-schicchi/.





