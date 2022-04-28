Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for TOSCA

Liudmyla Monastyrska will sing the title role of Puccini's Tosca during the 2022-23 season, replacing Hibla Gerzmava in four performances March and April 2023. As previously announced, Angela Gheorghiu will sing the April 8 and 12, 2023, performances.

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, who will star in the title role of Puccini's Turandot beginning this Saturday, April 30, also sang Tosca with the company in 2015. She made her Met debut in 2012, singing the title role in Verdi's Aida, which she again sang with the company in 2014. Her other Met roles include Santuzza in Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Abigaille in Verdi's Nabucco. She has also performed widely at many leading opera houses, including Milan's La Scala, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Bavarian State Opera, Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Barcelona's Gran Theatre del Liceu, and many others.

The first run of Tosca opens on October 4, 2022, and the second run will open on March 30, 2023. The spring 2023 cast also stars Yusif Eyvazov as Cavaradossi, Željko Lučić as Scarpia, and Patrick Carfizzi as the Sacristan. Domingo Hindoyan conducts the spring 2023 performances.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.