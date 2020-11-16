Metropolitan Opera Announces 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Despite the cancellation of the 2020–21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many ways to give the gift of opera this holiday season.

The Met has continued to digitally connect with audiences around the world, and many of these experiences can now be given as gifts, such as tickets for the groundbreaking Met Stars Live in Concert series of pay-per-view performances. The Met Opera Shop is also offering a range of exclusive gifts this holiday season, including gift cards, CDs, and apparel.

Below is a sampling of Met gifts that are available at metoperashop.org.

Gift Cards and Tickets

Met Opera Gift Cards

Met Opera Gift Cards can be used for a variety of purchases, such as Met memberships and at the Met Opera Shop. Tickets for the highly anticipated 2021-22 season, which will feature Met premieres of three contemporary operas and a total of six new productions, can also be purchased with gift cards. Please note that gift cards cannot be used for Met Stars Live in Concert tickets. Please see below for how to give Met Stars Live in Concert tickets as gifts. (Price: Gift cards begin at $50)

Met Opera on Demand One-Year Subscription Gift Card

Discover the ultimate opera streaming collection with a one-year subscription to Met Opera on Demand. The streaming service offers an extensive catalogue featuring more than 700 complete performances, including Live in HD transmissions, classic telecasts, and radio broadcasts. (Price: $149.99)

Met Stars Live in Concert Tickets

Launched in summer 2020, Met Stars Live in Concert is a groundbreaking pay-per-view series featuring some of opera's biggest stars performing live from striking venues across Europe and the United States, presented with "video as good as a movie theater ... [and] sound probably better" (Wall Street Journal). Tickets for each concert can now be sent as gifts. For more information, visit the series website. (Price: $20 tickets for each concert)

CDs and DVDs

Leontyne Price at the Met Two-CD Collection and Apple Music / iTunes Release

Released in September 2020 and hailed as "a treasure" by NPR's Fresh Air, Leontyne Price at the Met features live performance excerpts from soprano Leontyne Price's illustrious Met career. In addition to the two-CD set, the digital collection is available for purchase on Apple Music and iTunes beginning December 4, 2020. (Price: $25.00 / Met Member Price: $22.50)

Nightly Met Opera Streams CDs and DVDs

Since March 16, 2020, millions of viewers around the world have watched the Nightly Met Opera Streams, which are available to stream for free each evening at metopera.org. The Met Opera Shop offers CDs and DVDs of many featured titles in the series. (Prices vary)

Apparel and More Gifts

Cityscape Collection

Designed exclusively for the Met Opera Shop, the Cityscape Collection features vibrant images of the Metropolitan Opera House and New York City skyline on items such as T-shirts, scarves, and totes. (Prices vary)

Met Opera Tree Ornament

New to the Met Opera Shop this holiday season, this festive ornament features a stylized image of the Metropolitan Opera House under a Christmas tree adorned with musical instruments. (Price: $29.00 / Met Member Price: $26.10)

2021 Met Opera Wall Calendar

Ring in the new year with this stunning 2021 wall calendar highlighting scenes from recent Met productions, including Philip Glass's Akhnaten, Handel's Agrippina, and the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. (Price: $16.99 / Met Member Price: $15.29)

The Met Opera Shop also offers gifts in every category, including jewelry, home décor, games, and books. To see all available gifts and for more information, visit metoperashop.org.

