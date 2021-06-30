Met Announces STRAUSS WEEK Schedule For Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced a lineup of operas by Richard Strauss for its 69th week of Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on its website during the Covid-19 closure.

The week includes three performances new to the streaming series: the 1982 Der Rosenkavalier with Kiri Te Kanawa, Tatiana Troyanos, Judith Blegen, and Luciano Pavarotti; the 2003 Ariadne auf Naxos with Deborah Voigt, Natalie Dessay, Susanne Mentzer, and Richard Margison; and the 1994 Arabella with Kiri Te Kanawa, Marie McLaughlin, and Wolfgang Brendel.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 69 - Strauss Week

Monday, July 5

Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Tatiana Troyanos, Judith Blegen, Luciano Pavarotti, Derek Hammond-Stroud, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From October 7, 1982.

Tuesday, July 6

Strauss's Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016.

Wednesday, July 7

Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos

Starring Deborah Voigt, Natalie Dessay, Susanne Mentzer, and Richard Margison, conducted by James Levine. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 3, 2003.

Thursday, July 8

Strauss's Capriccio

Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011.

Friday, July 9

Strauss's Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Jürgen Flimm. From October 11, 2008.

Saturday, July 10

Strauss's Arabella

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Marie McLaughlin, Helga Dernesch, Natalie Dessay, David Kuebler, Wolfgang Brendel, and Donald McIntyre, conducted by Christian Thielemann. Production by Otto Schenk. From November 3, 1994.

Sunday, July 11

Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Matthew Polenzani, Marcus Brück, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Sebastian Weigle. Production by Robert Carsen. From May 13, 2017.