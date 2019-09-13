Marek Janowski to Lead Dresden Philharmonic in DIE WALKÜRE

Dresden Philharmonic is set to put on Die Walküre on September 21 and 22 with Marek Janowski to conduct the piece.

The concert will also include Alban Berg's "Drei Orchesterstücken" and Anton Webern's Idyll for orchestra "In Sommerwind."

Marek Janowski was Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB) from 2002 to 2015. Previously - to some extent simultaneously - he served, inter alia, as the music director of the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande (2005-2012), the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo (2000-2005) and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France (1984-2000), which he developed into France's top orchestra. In addition, he headed up the Gürzenich Orchestra in Cologne (1986-1990) and the Dresden Philharmonic (2001-2003) for a number of years.

More than 50 recordings, often winning international awards - including several complete opera recordings and complete symphonic cycles - have been contributing for over 35 years to making Marek Janowski's particular capabilities as a conductor internationally known.

More information on the concert and Janowski can be found at http://en.dresdnerphilharmonie.de/.

Photo by Reinhold Möller





