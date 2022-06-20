Madison Opera's Annual OPERA IN THE PARK Set for Saturday, July 23

Madison Opera's Opera in the Park celebrates its twenty-first year on Saturday, July 23 at 8pm in Garner Park on Madison's West Side. The free annual concert of opera and Broadway hits returns in full force this summer with both the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Audience members from across Wisconsin will join each other with picnic baskets and light sticks to listen to beautiful music under the stars.

The soloists in this summer's concert are all making their Madison Opera debuts: soprano Vanessa Becerra, whose recent season included the Metropolitan Opera and Washington National Opera; mezzo Margaret Gawrysiak, who sings often with Seattle Opera; tenor Limmie Pulliam, whose season included L.A. Opera and the Cleveland Orchestra; and baritone Michael Adams, whose season included Dallas Opera and Deutsche Oper Berlin. Gawrysiak and Adams will make their stage debuts with Madison Opera next April, as Marcellina and Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro, respectively.

The four soloists are joined by the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John DeMain. The evening is hosted by Madison Opera's General Director Kathryn Smith and WKOW-TV's 27 News co-anchor George Smith.

Opera in the Park 2022 features a mixture of arias and duets from opera and Broadway, including two works that are part of Madison Opera's 22/23 season: The Marriage of Figaro and Trouble in Tahiti. The program will also feature music from Il Trovatore, Don Carlo, Lakmé, Turandot, The Daughter of the Regiment, Hansel and Gretel, Show Boat, Lady in the Dark, and more. As always, this spectacular evening will include one number conducted by the audience with light sticks.

Learn more at www.madisonopera.org.