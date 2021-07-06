Madison Opera Returns to Garner Park for Opera in the Park 2021

Madison Opera's Opera in the Park celebrates its twentieth year on Saturday, July 24 at 8pm in Garner Park on Madison's West Side. The annual free concert of opera and Broadway favorites celebrates the return of live music, after the company's year of digital performances.

This summer's concert stars soprano Amanda Majeski, a Wisconsin resident currently singing at the Paris Opera; mezzo Rehanna Thelwell, who sings often with Washington National Opera; tenor Andrew Stenson, whose recent season included several productions with Seattle Opera; and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen, a Wisconsin resident whose deep history with Madison Opera includes singing at the very first Opera in the Park, and who returns from recent performances with Dutch National Opera and Bavarian State Opera. In order to allow distancing on the stage, they will be joined by an ensemble of solo instrumentalists, comprised of Madison-area musicians, led by conductor Stephanie Rhodes Russell.

Together this incredible group of musicians will perform arias and duets from Don Giovanni, The Elixir of Love, Faust, Rusalka, Beatrice & Benedict, Gianni Schicchi, Der Freischütz, Girl Crazy, Into the Woods, and more. As always, Opera in the Park is free to attend, thanks to generous sponsors.

The complete repertoire list is available at madisonopera.org/oitp21.