Lyric Opera of Kansas City to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced the continuation of the 2021-2022 season with the KANSAS CITY PREMIERE of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. Delve into one of recent history's most compelling figures, Steve Jobs, in this new opera by composer Mason Bates and librettist Mark Campbell. Performances will run March 11-13 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108).

This production is jointly owned by Lyric Opera of Kansas City, The Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, Utah Symphony & Opera, and Calgary Opera Association. Scenery constructed by The Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Properties constructed by The Atlanta Opera Production Studio. Costumes coordinated by The Atlanta Opera Costume Studio.

This adventurous opera, performed without intermission, will bring to life a personality that has arguably had one of the most significant impacts on all our personal and professional lives in the last twenty years.

Sandler stated, 'I am very pleased we were able to reschedule our co-production of 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs', which was canceled last season due to COVID, while keeping the cast and creative teams intact. Lyric Opera, along with the Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, Utah Opera and Calgary Opera, have cooperated to create a new production of this tragic tale about a man who literally changed the world in profound ways. but whose immense achievements in technology masked the turmoil in his private life. We have all been touched by his ideas and inventions, but the real lessons may come in our relationships with those around us. I am particularly proud that the scenery for this production was created in our own Lyric Opera Scene Shop. Another 'Made in KC' production!"

KANSAS CITY PREMIERE

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

In a production as inventive as the man who inspired it, this opera explores the life of Steve Jobs on his journey from hippie idealist to tech icon. Every piece of Jobs' life reveals more of the puzzle as we try to discern how a person whose devices have connected us in so many ways could struggle to make meaningful connections with the people closest to him. Beneath the towering Silicon Valley legend, and between the lines of ones and zeroes, is the story of a complicated human being whose public revelations changed the world and whose personal demons created lasting consequences.

Production Details

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (2017)

By Mason Bates

Libretto by Mark Campbell

Sung in English with English subtitles

This production is jointly owned by Lyric Opera of Kansas City, The Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, Utah Symphony & Opera and Calgary Opera Association.

Cast and Artistic Team

Conductor: Michael Christie

Stage Director: Tomer Zvulun

Scenery/Costume Designer: Jacob Climer*

Projection Designer: S. Katy Tucker*

Lighting Designer: Robert Wierzel

Sound Designer: Rick Jacobsohn*

Steve Jobs: John Moore

Steve Wozniak: Bille Bruley *

Laurene Powell Jacobs: Sarah Larsen

Chrisann Brennan: Madison Leonard*

Kobun Chino Otogawa: Wei Wu *

A Teacher: Aubrey Odle ^

Paul Jobs: Timothy Scott *

* Lyric Opera of Kansas City debut

^ Lyric Opera of Kansas City Resident Artist

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108)

Friday, March 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Health and Safety COVID-19 Protocols

Please note all patrons who enter the Kauffman Center to attend Lyric Opera of Kansas City performances must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Full vaccination means 14 days have passed since the final dose. We are unable to accommodate unvaccinated patrons for this performance.

At this time, masks are required. We will reevaluate policy as public health circumstances evolve. Please visit Lyric Opera Health and Safety for the latest information.

Lyric Opera continues to monitor information shared by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the city of Kansas City, MO, and partners. For more information, visit CDC and the World Health Organization. In addition, the Kauffman Center has a health and safety plan in place. For further details, please visit the Kauffman Center Health and Safety page for current information.

For questions, please email here or call Ticketing and Patron Services at (816) 471-7344, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

At Ease with Opera

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Presented by Lyric Opera Guild

Admission to At Ease events is free and open to everyone.

Monday, Feb. 22, 7 pm., at Kauffman Foundation, 4801 Rockhill Road, KCMO, 64110

Steve Jobs: Prophet or Dictator?

At this moment in history, one might feel there is clarity in the past and murkiness in the future. Steve Jobs was just a guy with an idea. Fully realized, this idea literally changed the world as we know it. Preview speaker Rebecca Johnson will explore how The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, inspired by the man himself and his impact on history, uses its unique music, libretto, and set to explore both the clarity and murkiness of the man and the revolution he initiated.

Monday, Feb. 28, 7 pm, at Kauffman Foundation, 4801 Rockhill Road, KCMO, 64110

How Being a Terrible Boss Helped Steve Jobs Change the World

Steve Jobs changed the world and was a great and visionary leader - but his flaws were deep, and his leadership style would be viewed as unacceptable today. During much of his life (up until Toy Story was a huge hit and he came back to Apple) most people who knew him would describe him as unspeakably rude, frequently in desperate need of a shower (he considered showers optional until he got much older), and technically unsophisticated - his founding partner Steve Wozniak was the hardware and the software genius, not Steve Jobs. This talk will explore what made Steve Jobs great, how his abhorrent behavior would be viewed today, and explore how leadership has evolved which will lead into a discussion what leadership might look like in the future.

Monday, March 7, 7 pm, at Kauffman Foundation, 4801 Rockhill Road, KCMO, 64110

Biography as Opera: Is it Real History or is it Opera?

Operas based upon the lives of real-life characters are nothing new. For example, such historical figures as Julius Caesar, Nero, Tamerlane, King Charles V, Marco Polo and Czar Boris Godunov have all received operatic treatment. But in recent years there has been an acceleration of operas about contemporary or almost-contemporary personalities, such as Nixon in China, X (based upon Malcom X), Dr. Atomic (Robert Oppenheimer), Death of Klinghoffer and, now, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. Lyric Opera Guild preview speaker Don Dagenais will explore some of these so-called "CNN Operas" or "Bio Operas," play video excerpts, and see how true-to-life they really are.

Community Conversations

Why does opera matter today? How is it relevant to the Kansas City community?

Community Conversations, a new series by Lyric Opera of Kansas City, answers the question: "Why does opera matter today in Kansas City?" In collaboration with community partners and taking shape in a variety of formats, these experiences will explore the "here and now" implications of our productions and provide a path to further unlock the potential of opera. RSVP at Community Conversations.

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Community Conversations:

"A Fine Place to Start"

March 8, 12 - 1:30 pm, Temple Buddhist Center, 707 W. 47th St., KCMO 64112

"Don't You Hear Music When You Make Things?"

March 10, 4-6 pm, Spark Kansas City, 1475 Walnut St., KCMO, 64106

Subscriber and Single Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $39 to $180. Subscriptions for the 21-22 season are 2-opera packages containing The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs and Tosca. Subscribers save 25% off single ticket prices, Season ticket packages range from $64 to $288.

For ticket information, visit the Lyric Opera website or contact Lyric Opera Ticketing & Patron Services at (816) 471-7344.

About Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Founded in 1958 and now one of the nation's premiere regional opera companies, Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings high-quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City and a five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original-language performances of standard repertory, as well as contemporary and American operas. The company's productions enrich the community it serves while reflecting the highest artistic standards of the profession. Lyric Opera offers innovative programs to further music and arts education in schools and in the community. Opera lovers can be fans of Lyric Opera of Kansas City on Facebook or follow the company on Twitter or Instagram at @kcopera and at www.kcopera.org.