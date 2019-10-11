Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Presents LA BOHEME At Kauffman Center

Lyric Opera of Kansas City continues its 2019-2020 season with Giacomo Puccini's timeless tale of love and loss, La bohème. An audience favorite for more than a century, this tale of four young Parisians who dedicate their lives to art and love blends bohemian rhapsodies with riveting romance in one of opera's quintessential tearjerkers.

Performances Nov. 9, 13, 15 and 17 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, sung in Italian with English subtitles, transport the imagination into the cozy cafes, drafty dwellings and stately street scenes of 19th-century Paris.

"We are so pleased to produce Puccini's perennial classic, La bohème," says General Director and CEO Deb Sandler. "In what is perhaps the most beloved opera of all time, Puccini's iconic score and soaring melodies sweep us into the beauty and tragedy of a cold Parisian winter. We've assembled a youthful and talented cast whose performances will convey the soaring convictions and passions of the idealistic bohemians. The combined effect makes La bohème easy to love-and impossible to forget. Bring a special person with you to be carried away."

The production marks the Lyric Opera debuts of soprano Sylvia D'Eramo as Musetta, baritone Timothy Renner as Marcello and baritone Hadleigh Adams as Schaunard.

Returning to lead the cast are soprano and Lawrence, Kansas native Raquel González as Mimì (Tatiana in Eugene Onegin, 2017) and tenor Georgy Vasiliev as Rodolfo (Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly, 2018). Also returning are Christian Zaremba as Colline (Nourabad in The Pearl Fishers, 2019), Metropolitan Opera directing staff member Kathleen Smith Belcher as Stage Director (Il trovatore, 2012) and David Charles Abell as Conductor (West Side Story, 2018). Find high-res production and artist photos here. More information available at www.kcopera.org.

Tickets start at just $36 (including fees) for Wednesday and Friday performances. To purchase tickets, call Ticketing & Patron Services, (816) 471-7344. Patrons can select their own seats and print tickets at home by visiting www.kcopera.org. Limited student rush tickets are available for $15, starting 90 minutes before the performances, with valid student ID.





