Liudmyla Monastyrska to Step in for Angela Gheorghiu in TOSCA at the Met This Week

Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will sing the title role in Puccini's Tosca on April 8 and 12, replacing Angela Gheorghiu, who is ill. She will also sing the final performance on April 15, as was previously announced.

Monastyrska performed the role during the production's spring run on March 30, April 2 and April 5. She made her Met debut in 2012 in the title role of Aida, and has since performed as Abigaille in Verdi's Nabucco, Santuzza in Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, and the title role of Turandot.

Additional performances this season include Leonora in Verdi's La Forza del Destino in Parma; Amelia in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera at the Bavarian State Opera; Abigaille at the National Opera of Ukraine; Verdi's Requiem with the Orchestre National de Lyon; and a concert with the Berlin Philharmonic. Career highlights include Abigaille at Covent Garden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Vienna State Opera; Lady Macbeth in Verdi's Macbeth at the Bavarian State Opera; and Elisabetta di Valois in Verdi's Don Carlo, Aida and Tosca at the National Opera of Ukraine. She has also sung Leonora in Verdi's Il Trovatore at La Scala; Odabella in Verdi's Attila in concert with the Munich Radio Orchestra; Leonora in La Forza del Destino at the Deutsche Oper Berlin and Covent Garden; Santuzza in concert with the NDR Radiophilharmonie; and Leonora in Il Trovatore at Staatsoper Berlin.

