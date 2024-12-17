LA BOHEME, THE NUTRCRACKER and More Holiday Programming Now Streaming On Carnegie Hall+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall+—Carnegie Hall's video streaming channel—invites music lovers to celebrate the holiday season with a curated selection of operas, ballets, concerts, and films, perfect for viewing at this festive time of year.



Featured programs include:

Silent Night: A Song for the World, a heartwarming documentary, now streaming exclusively on Carnegie Hall+. Hosted by Hugh Bonneville and directed by Hannes M. Schalle, this captivating film celebrates the creation and enduring legacy of “Silent Night,” one of the world's most cherished Christmas carols. Featuring brand new performances and intimate reflections from renowned artists including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, David Foster, Josh Groban, Rolando Villazón, the Vienna Boys Choir, among many others, the documentary explores the global impact of “Silent Night” as it is performed in enchanting renditions in multiple languages and the profound cultural significance of this timeless melody.



Four distinct productions of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, illustrating the beloved ballet's versatility and enduring appeal for adults and children alike. The splendid Vienna State Ballet revives the brilliant 1967 choreography of Rudolf Nureyev, a favorite among European ensembles because of its technically demanding footwork and balances. Also featured is Dresden's Semperoper-Ballett, with staging by Aaron S. Watkin and choreography by Watkin and Jason Beechey in a production that draws inspiration from the picturesque landmarks of Dresden; and a concert performance conducted by Semyon Bychkov with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Children of the National Children's Choir and The National Boys Choir, putting Tchaikovsky's vivid musical score at the forefront. At its premiere in 1892, Tchaikovsky presented The Nutcracker alongside his opera, Iolanta. In a fourth Carnegie Hall+ presentation, Omer Meir Wellber leads an imaginative production staged by the Volksoper and Vienna State Ballet that weaves these two works together into an enchanting whole.



A staged production of Handel's magnificent oratorio, Messiah performed in the historic Baroque gardens of South Bohemia's Český Krumlov Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Czech Republic. Staged by Tomáš Ondřej Pilař, the production includes a hundred and fifty chorus singers dressed in replicas of baroque costumes, conducted by David Svec and featuring soloists Markéta Klaudová, Markéta Cukrová, Marek Žihla, and Roman Hoza. Complementing this, Carnegie Hall+ is also thrilled to present Der Messias, experimental theater director Robert Wilson's spectacular staging of Handel's Messiah utilizing Mozart's seldom-heard arrangement of the landmark work. The production features the period-instrument ensemble Les Musiciens du Louvre, Philharmonia Chor Wien, and soloists Alexis Fousekis, Elena Tsallagova, Wiebke Lehmkuhl, Richard Croft, and José Coca Loza.



Christmas in Vienna at St Stephen's Cathedral in which the Vienna Symphony, Vienna Boys Choir, and selected soloists, led by French conductor Fabien Gabel, perform festive works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Handel, Berlioz, and more, all in the awe-inspiring setting of Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral.



Sting: A Winter Night, offering songs and carols that capture the reflective spirit of winter and the holiday season, presented in the majestic, thousand-year-old Durham Cathedral, located in the North of England near where Sting grew up.



The Christmas Tree Concert, with Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim performing a festive 2017 program for four-hands piano featuring Liszt's rarely-heard suite of Christmas carol arrangements and delightful French works: Bizet's “Jeux d'enfants” and Ravel's “Ma mère l'Oye.”



Puccini's La bohème—filmed in July 2024 at the Arena di Verona–staged by Alfonso Signorini and featuring soloists Juliana Grigoryan (Mimì) and Vittorio Grigolo (Rodolfo). Set in Paris on Christmas Eve, this classic opera has become a favorite holiday tradition for music lovers each year.



Programming for Carnegie Hall+ is refreshed on a monthly basis. As the world continues to celebrate the reopening of Paris's Notre-Dame earlier this month, subscribers to the channel are also invited to enjoy Gustavo Dudamel's powerhouse performance of Berlioz's Requiem, filmed in 2014 with the Simón Bolívar and Radio France orchestras and the combined choirs of Radio France and Notre-Dame in the breathtaking setting of the iconic French cathedral.



Other recent additions include March 2024 concerts from Carnegie Hall featuring Klaus Mäkelä and the Orchestre de Paris performing Stravinsky ballets, and the NYO-USA All-Stars, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring pianist Daniil Trifonov; critically-acclaimed summer 2024 productions from the Salzburg Festival featuring the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera Chorus, including Prokofiev's The Gambler, staged by Peter Sellars and featuring soprano Asmik Gregorian, and Weinberg's The Idiot, conducted by Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla with stage direction by Krzysztof Warlikowski; Joyce DiDonato's Eden, filmed in summer 2024 at the Greek archaeological site of Ancient Olympia in the lead up to the Paris Olympics; the bicentennial celebration of the world premiere of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony featuring Riccardo Muti leading the Vienna Philharmonic; and the Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Kirill Petrenko performing Smetana's Má vlast (My Country) at the Prague Spring Festival filmed in the stunning Smetana Hall in Prague.



To explore programming currently featured on Carnegie Hall+, visit browse.carnegiehallplus.com



Carnegie Hall+—the premium subscription video-on-demand channel with programs curated by Carnegie Hall—features extraordinary performances by celebrated artists from the world's most prestigious stages, including new and historic full-length classical music concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, and family offerings. With selections drawn from Unitel's premier catalogue, many programs are offered exclusively on the channel and available in the U.S. for the first time, all with state-of-the-art video and audio quality.



The channel is available as an add-on subscription on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound, bringing the best in performance arts programming directly into homes or wherever viewers may be.



Other must-see programs on Carnegie Hall+ are the most extensive collection of concert films, Emmy Award-winning broadcasts, documentaries, and historic performances featuring the iconic Leonard Bernstein as conductor, composer, and pianist. The Leonard Bernstein Collection includes many newly remastered presentations—including his renowned complete Mahler symphony cycle in 4K with state-of-the-art sound—plus the intimate documentary A Genius Divided, featuring interviews with the Bernstein family (exclusively available on Carnegie Hall+); select episodes of Bernstein's historic Young People's Concerts; and much more.



Select Carnegie Hall+ programming also includes a wide variety of new opera productions from leading festivals, including the Berlin State Opera's critically acclaimed new production of Wagner's Ring cycle. The channel also offers a multitude of concerts by internationally renowned classical music artists including a complete Bruckner symphony cycle with Christian Thielemann and the Vienna Philharmonic, plus performances by Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, Asmik Gregorian, Leonidas Kavakos, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, Yo-Yo Ma, Zubin Mehta, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Riccardo Muti, Jordi Savall, Yuja Wang, and many more.



Dance presentations on the channel include Rudolf Nureyev's Vienna State Ballet production of Swan Lake in two versions: the original 1964 performance and a celebrated new version mounted to mark its 50th anniversary; and family programming includes Carnival of the Animals with the Kanneh-Mason Family, a colorful “grand zoological fantasy” performed by the seven talented siblings at London's BBC Proms, plus lively operas including Hansel and Gretel and Cinderella.



Additional featured programs include NYO Jazz, led by Sean Jones and joined by Grammy Award-winning singer Dee Dee Bridgewater in a performance of jazz standards at London's 2023 BBC Proms, plus summer 2024 performances by all three of Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles from Carnegie Hall, Dallas's Meyerson Symphony Center, and the Sala São Paulo in Brazil.

How to Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+

Customers are invited to subscribe to Carnegie Hall+, viewing exceptional performances anytime for $7.99 per month.



Carnegie Hall+ is currently available as an add-on subscription channel on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound.



Eligible customers who are new to Carnegie Hall+ can currently sign up for a seven-day free trial on the Apple TV app, Cox, Prime Video Channels, Xfinity, and Xumo.



For more information on how to subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ on all available providers, please visit carnegiehallplus.com/subscribe.



More About Carnegie Hall+



Carnegie Hall+ is a premium subscription video-on-demand channel that provides unprecedented access to extraordinary performances by internationally celebrated artists from the most renowned stages around the globe. With programming curated by Carnegie Hall, the channel includes an extensive collection of new and historic full-length classical music concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, artist profiles, family and holiday programs, inviting viewers to create an at-home journey of musical discovery, wherever they may be.



Launched in 2021, Carnegie Hall+ was created through a partnership between Carnegie Hall and Unitel, the world's leading classical music audiovisual producer and distributor. Presentations featured on the channel are selected by Carnegie Hall from Unitel's stellar catalog, one of the largest of its kind in the world. The premium channel is aligned with Carnegie Hall's mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience.



Founded more than 50 years ago in Munich, Germany by Leo Kirch and Herbert von Karajan, Unitel has worked with artists for more than half a century to capture landmark performances and productions utilizing the latest available technology. Given the company's long-standing emphasis on quality, Carnegie Hall+ enables viewers to create an optimal home theater experience, offering state-of-the-art video and audio formats with all presentations offered in high-definition (HD) and newer programs available in 4K Ultra HD (4K UHD) and Dolby Atmos.



“Carnegie Hall+ opens a window to viewers to some of the world's most thrilling artists and arts venues, representing the best in performing arts programming” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “When watching the channel, subscribers can journey to the Salzburg Festival in Austria, the BBC Proms in London, or watch the Vienna Philharmonic perform in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, plus much more. Hundreds of hours of programming have been specially curated with all arts lovers—from casual viewers to aficionados—in mind, all at an affordable price.”

