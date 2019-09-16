Juan Diego Flórez to Release New Verdi Album

Juan Diego Flórez has announced he will be releasing new Verdi album, accompanied The Milan Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jader Bignamini.

The album is set for release on Oct. 25, 2019 and will be dedicated entirely to Verdi with arias from "Rigoletto," "La Traviata," "Oberto, Conte Di San Bonifacio," "Attila," "I Lombardi Alla Prima Crociata," "I Due Foscari," "Les Vepres Siciliennes," and "Ernani."

Flórez has performed three roles in Verdi operas, in Falstaff as Fenton, in Rigoletto as Duke of Mantua, and La Traviata as Alfredo.

Watch him perform in La Traviata below!





