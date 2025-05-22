James Adler's Alleluia For Peace Premieres At Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sound Espressivo and Price Attractions will present Sound Espressivo Laureate Gala at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday, June 30th at 7pm.

Highlighted on the evening's program is the world premiere of esteemed composer James Adler's Alleluia For Peace featuring international soprano star Dominika Zamara and the superb Lehner Quartet.

The evening will feature a blend of classical and contemporary works for ensembles and soloists, including performances by The Chicago Kwonsa Choir conducted by JinUk Lee; The Castanets of Madrid conducted by Teresa Laiz; The New Jersey Guitar Orchestra conducted by Jayson Martinez; along with a distinguished group of Sound Espressivo Laureates and a featured solo performance by pianist Ethan Zhao, winner of The Hubert Competition.

Monday, June 30, 2025 at 7pm

Sound Espressivo Laureate Gala

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $90-$110

https://www.musguild.com/june-30-2025

PROGRAM

World premieres and works by James Adler, Vinayak Vikram, Stella ter Hart, Katharine Nohl, and much more

Performers:

Christine Harnisch, Piano

Momoro Ono, Piano

Matthew Wang, Piano

Ethan Zhao, Piano

Lisa Leak, Soprano

Dominika Zamara, Soprano

The Lehner String Quartet

- Vladimir Dyo, Violin

- Yevgeniy Dyo, Violin

- Joseph Kauffman, Viola

- Igor Zubkovsky, Cello

Frane Rusinovic, Piano

The Chicago Kwonsa Choir

JinUk Lee, Conductor

The Castanets of Madrid

Teresa Laiz, Conductor

The New Jersey Guitar Orchestra

Jayson Martinez, Conductor

