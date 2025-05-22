James Adler's Alleluia For Peace Premieres At Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall In June

Featuring soprano Dominika Zamara & Lehner Quartet at Sound Espressivo Laureate Gala.
Sound Espressivo and Price Attractions will present Sound Espressivo Laureate Gala at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday, June 30th at 7pm.
Highlighted on the evening's program is the world premiere of esteemed composer James Adler's Alleluia For Peace featuring international soprano star Dominika Zamara and the superb Lehner Quartet.
The evening will feature a blend of classical and contemporary works for ensembles and soloists, including performances by The Chicago Kwonsa Choir conducted by JinUk Lee; The Castanets of Madrid conducted by Teresa Laiz; The New Jersey Guitar Orchestra conducted by Jayson Martinez; along with a distinguished group of Sound Espressivo Laureates and a featured solo performance by pianist Ethan Zhao, winner of The Hubert Competition.
Monday, June 30, 2025 at 7pm
Sound Espressivo Laureate Gala
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall
Tickets: $90-$110
https://www.musguild.com/june-30-2025
World premieres and works by James Adler, Vinayak Vikram, Stella ter Hart, Katharine Nohl, and much more
Christine Harnisch, Piano
Momoro Ono, Piano
Matthew Wang, Piano
Ethan Zhao, Piano
Lisa Leak, Soprano
Dominika Zamara, Soprano
The Lehner String Quartet
- Vladimir Dyo, Violin
- Yevgeniy Dyo, Violin
- Joseph Kauffman, Viola
- Igor Zubkovsky, Cello
Frane Rusinovic, Piano
The Chicago Kwonsa Choir
JinUk Lee, Conductor
The Castanets of Madrid
Teresa Laiz, Conductor
The New Jersey Guitar Orchestra
Jayson Martinez, Conductor
