Indigenous Singers Kirsten C. Kunkle, Gabriel Manro, & Hugo Vera Headline TOSCA With Mission Opera

Renowned Muscogee citizen soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle makes her debut in the title role of Tosca with Santa Clarita, California's Mission Opera. Reuniting with Kunkle from the world premiere of the first Native American language (Chickasaw) opera Loksi' Shaali' (“Shell Shaker”), tenor Hugo Vera, of Tiwa heritage, sings the role of Cavaradossi.

Rounding out the cast as the villainous Baron Scarpia is Chickasaw citizen and baritone Gabriel Manro. This production marks one of the first all Indigenous principal casts in an American opera company.

Mission Opera, Santa Clarita's opera company, is proud to close their 7th Season with the timeless opera Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. This dramatic and powerful work will be staged in two exciting casts. The performance features a multimedia design on a 48' LED screen, creatively blending traditional theater with contemporary video elements. With a live orchestra adding to the experience, the show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

In Tosca, Puccini weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and political intrigue set in 19th-century Rome. The opera features the captivating story of the beautiful and passionate Tosca, the artist Cavaradossi, and the villainous Baron Scarpia. It features some of the opera world's most memorable arias and duets. Tosca is a must-see for opera lovers and newcomers alike.

Cast and Performance Schedule:

Tosca (Evening) – Kirsten C. Kunkle

Tosca (Matinée) – Lisa Houben

Cavaradossi (Evening) – Hugo Vera

Cavaradossi (Matinée) – Xavier Prado

Scarpia (Evening) – Gabriel Manro

Scarpia (Matinée) – Joshua Wentz

Tosca is a political thriller, set in Rome in June 1800 (during the Napoleonic wars and a time of great political unrest). The action takes place over less than 24 hours, making it an intense experience!

The plot centers around three main characters – Rome's diva Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi (a painter and republican) and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Scarpia has long lusted after Tosca, and when he suspects Cavaradossi of assisting an escaped political prisoner, seizes the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. He will manipulate Tosca into revealing the prisoner's hiding place and Cavaradossi's involvement, and have her for himself.

When Cavaradossi is captured, Scarpia offers Tosca a horrific bargain – she must give herself to Scarpia, or her lover is killed… what will she choose, and who will survive?

Four tiered level tickets available for this LIVE show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/tosca.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merch sold before the show and during intermission.

Comments

