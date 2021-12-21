Hungarian Pianist and Composer HAVASI Makes His UAE Debut With Innovative Concert at Dubai Opera

After sold-out concerts at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York, the Wembley Arena in London, the Sydney Opera House, and countless arena shows in Europe, world-renowned pianist and composer HAVASI will make his UAE debut with an innovative concert of his original compositions at Dubai Opera for one night only on 20 March. Blending the depth and discipline of classical tradition with the direct communicative power of today's music, HAVASI's music moves and entertains audiences in equal measure.

A graduate of the Franz Liszt Academy of Music, HAVASI's special talent is the ability to engage directly with his audience. He is one of the rare contemporary composers with the rock star-like charisma that can sell out huge stadium concerts.

The HAVASI Concert Show is a musically enthralling and visually spectacular experience. Solo piano, drums, synthesizers and world music soloists all come together on the same stage to move and entertain the audience in a show that also uses all the very latest sound, staging and lighting technology. Firmly rooted in classical tradition, but weaving in elements of world and popular musics, the artists take the audience on an exhilarating musical journey with deeply emotional, yet entertaining music that has something for everyone.

HAVASI's unique musical style is blending the depth and discipline of classical music with the dazzling diversity of world music and the sheer power of rock.