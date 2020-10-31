Glyndebourne Announces Cancellation of Performances Between Thursday November 5 and Wednesday December 2

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

Glyndebourne has announced via Twitter, that due to England entering its second national lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, they will be cancelling performances between November 5 and December 2.

See their tweet below:

Following the announcement of England's national lockdown, tickets are no longer on sale for performances that were due to run between Thursday 5th November and Wednesday 2 December. We will be in contact with ticket holders about these performances very soon. pic.twitter.com/CbRrQKLOR9 - Glyndebourne (@glyndebourne) October 31, 2020

Lockdown restrictions in England will be eased after December 2nd.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You