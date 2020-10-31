Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Glyndebourne Announces Cancellation of Performances Between Thursday November 5 and Wednesday December 2

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

Oct. 31, 2020  

Glyndebourne has announced via Twitter, that due to England entering its second national lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, they will be cancelling performances between November 5 and December 2.

See their tweet below:

Lockdown restrictions in England will be eased after December 2nd.


